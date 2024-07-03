Grasim Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
93,251.35
84,164.94
66,889.74
51,998.89
55,765.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
93,251.35
84,164.94
66,889.74
51,998.89
55,765.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
836.87
3,513.42
1,066.89
1,247.54
1,248.83
Total Income
94,088.22
87,678.36
67,956.63
53,246.43
57,014.59
Total Expenditure
73,953.74
68,794.55
51,806.99
39,548.08
42,675.68
PBIDT
20,134.48
18,883.81
16,149.64
13,698.35
14,338.91
Interest
6,691.04
4,227.88
3,580.32
4,380.02
5,161.6
PBDT
13,443.44
14,655.93
12,569.32
9,318.33
9,177.31
Depreciation
3,672.1
3,344.25
3,032.98
2,990.22
2,977.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2,284.07
2,332.54
2,266.73
1,287.98
1,249.59
Deferred Tax
283.43
256.61
133.78
670.08
635.33
Reported Profit After Tax
7,203.84
8,722.53
7,135.83
4,370.05
4,315.25
Minority Interest After NP
2,949.17
3,264.19
2,363.2
1,780.72
1,428.61
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4,254.67
5,458.34
4,772.63
2,589.33
2,886.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-67.88
101.4
-190
-83.08
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4,254.67
5,526.22
4,671.23
2,779.33
2,969.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
64.82
83.12
72.69
39.44
43.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
131.7
131.69
131.66
131.6
131.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.59
22.43
24.14
26.34
25.71
PBDTM(%)
14.41
17.41
18.79
17.92
16.45
PATM(%)
7.72
10.36
10.66
8.4
7.73
