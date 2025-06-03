iifl-logo
Grasim Industries plans to raise up to ₹1,000 Crore

3 Jun 2025 , 01:50 PM

Grasim Industries announced that its Finance Committee has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) totalling ₹1,000 Crore. The company said that it plans to raise the funds via fully-paid, unsecured, listed, rated, and redeemable rupee-denominated NCDs. Each NCD is priced at ₹1,00,000. 

The company plans to issue these NCDs on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, stated the company in its filing with the bourses.

In the quarter ended March 2025, Grasim Industries posted a net loss of ₹288 Crore in Q4FY25. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net loss of ₹441 Crore. 

The business said that revenue from operations climbed 31.90% year-on-year to ₹8,926 Crore. The business posted a robust topline performance fueled by growth in both core and new businesses.

Grasim Industries reported an EBITDA of ₹221 Crore, posting a decline of 58.10% against ₹527 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

At around 11.37 AM, Grasim Industries was trading 0.90% higher at ₹2,546.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,524.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,563, and ₹2,512.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

India's Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

