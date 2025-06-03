Grasim Industries plans to raise up to ₹1,000 Crore

Grasim Industries announced that its Finance Committee has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) totalling ₹1,000 Crore. The company said that it plans to raise the funds via fully-paid, unsecured, listed, rated, and redeemable rupee-denominated NCDs. Each NCD is priced at ₹1,00,000.

The company plans to issue these NCDs on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, stated the company in its filing with the bourses.

In the quarter ended March 2025, Grasim Industries posted a net loss of ₹288 Crore in Q4FY25. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net loss of ₹441 Crore.

The business said that revenue from operations climbed 31.90% year-on-year to ₹8,926 Crore. The business posted a robust topline performance fueled by growth in both core and new businesses.

Grasim Industries reported an EBITDA of ₹221 Crore, posting a decline of 58.10% against ₹527 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

At around 11.37 AM, Grasim Industries was trading 0.90% higher at ₹2,546.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,524.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,563, and ₹2,512.10, respectively.

