Grasim Industries plans to raise up to ₹1,000 Crore

Grasim Industries announced that its Finance Committee has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) totalling ₹1,000 Crore. The company said that it plans to raise the funds via fully-paid, unsecured, listed, rated, and redeemable rupee-denominated NCDs. Each NCD is priced at ₹1,00,000.
The company plans to issue these NCDs on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, stated the company in its filing with the bourses.
In the quarter ended March 2025, Grasim Industries posted a net loss of ₹288 Crore in Q4FY25. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net loss of ₹441 Crore.
The business said that revenue from operations climbed 31.90% year-on-year to ₹8,926 Crore. The business posted a robust topline performance fueled by growth in both core and new businesses.
Grasim Industries reported an EBITDA of ₹221 Crore, posting a decline of 58.10% against ₹527 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.
At around 11.37 AM, Grasim Industries was trading 0.90% higher at ₹2,546.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,524.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,563, and ₹2,512.10, respectively.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.