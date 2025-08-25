Godrej Regal Pavilion in Hyderabad Records Over ₹1,000 Crore Sales at Launch

Godrej Properties Ltd. announced on Monday (August 25) that it sold homes worth over ₹1,000 crore during the launch of its latest residential project, Godrej Regal Pavilion, in Hyderabad. This marks the company’s second launch in the city this year, with both projects crossing the ₹1,000 crore sales milestone at launch.

The Godrej Regal Pavilion project has a developable potential of 4.14 million sq. ft. It is expected to generate revenues of nearly ₹3,600 crore, the company said. It is located in Rajendra Nagar. It is an emerging residential hub in Hyderabad. The project offers connectivity to the Outer Ring Road and proximity to the international airport.

Commenting on the sales response, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said the performance reflects “the rising preference for trusted, branded residences and Hyderabad’s strong growth potential.”

Just last week, the developer also emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.8-acre land parcel in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, with a combined bid value of ₹547.78 crore. That project carries a revenue potential of ₹3,800 crore, the company noted.

On the financial front, the company’s June quarter results showed a 15.4% rise in net profit to ₹600 crore year-on-year, even as revenue fell 41% to ₹435 crore.

Other income stood at ₹1,186 crore, up from ₹960 crore last year.

The firm, however, posted an EBITDA loss of ₹243 crore for the quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com