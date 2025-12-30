iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Lupin inks pact with China-based Gan & Lee for bofanglutide

30 Dec 2025 , 11:25 AM

Lupin Ltd announced that it has entered into an exclusive licence, supply, and distribution agreement with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals. The company has its headquarter in China, for bofanglutide, a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist.

The collaboration aims to bolster Lupin’s diabetes portfolio and expand its presence in the obesity segment.

At around 11.20 AM, Lupin was trading flat at ₹2,080.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,082.10 on NSE.

Bofanglutide injection is developed by Gan & Lee. It is designed for adults with type 2 diabetes and also helps in weight management for overweight or obese individuals.

As a first-in-class global fortnightly GLP-1 agonist, clinical data reflects that the weight loss results of bofanglutide are comparable to or better than those of existing GLP-1 alternatives. It will also offer the convenience of once every week against once a week for other injectable options. It shall maintain safety and tolerability consistent with GLP-1 class. It is proven to reduce both blood glucose levels and body weight.

As per the terms of agreement, Lupin will hold exclusive rights for commercialisation and distribution of bofanglutide in India.

Diabetes is already considered an epidemic already with approximately 90 million adults impacted by the condition.

This new collaboration with Lupin for the Indian market further underlines Gan & Lee’s speeding global strategic advancement. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Lupin Ltd
  • Lupin Ltd Agreement
  • Lupin Ltd news
  • Lupin Ltd Share News
  • Lupin Ltd share price
  • Lupin Ltd Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEL Secures Additional Rs 569 Crore Orders, Boosts Defence Order Book

BEL Secures Additional Rs 569 Crore Orders, Boosts Defence Order Book

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|04:15 PM
Grasim Board Approves Restructuring of Renewable Energy Business

Grasim Board Approves Restructuring of Renewable Energy Business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|03:52 PM
Lloyds Engineering okays consolidation of infra and fabrication units

Lloyds Engineering okays consolidation of infra and fabrication units

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|03:22 PM
Afcons Infrastructure Achieves First Tunnel Breakthrough in CIDCO Hetawane Water Project

Afcons Infrastructure Achieves First Tunnel Breakthrough in CIDCO Hetawane Water Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|03:17 PM
Indian Overseas Bank Gets RBI Approval to Set Up IFSC Unit at GIFT City

Indian Overseas Bank Gets RBI Approval to Set Up IFSC Unit at GIFT City

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|02:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.