Lupin inks pact with China-based Gan & Lee for bofanglutide

Lupin Ltd announced that it has entered into an exclusive licence, supply, and distribution agreement with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals. The company has its headquarter in China, for bofanglutide, a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist.

The collaboration aims to bolster Lupin’s diabetes portfolio and expand its presence in the obesity segment.

At around 11.20 AM, Lupin was trading flat at ₹2,080.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,082.10 on NSE.

Bofanglutide injection is developed by Gan & Lee. It is designed for adults with type 2 diabetes and also helps in weight management for overweight or obese individuals.

As a first-in-class global fortnightly GLP-1 agonist, clinical data reflects that the weight loss results of bofanglutide are comparable to or better than those of existing GLP-1 alternatives. It will also offer the convenience of once every week against once a week for other injectable options. It shall maintain safety and tolerability consistent with GLP-1 class. It is proven to reduce both blood glucose levels and body weight.

As per the terms of agreement, Lupin will hold exclusive rights for commercialisation and distribution of bofanglutide in India.

Diabetes is already considered an epidemic already with approximately 90 million adults impacted by the condition.

This new collaboration with Lupin for the Indian market further underlines Gan & Lee’s speeding global strategic advancement.

