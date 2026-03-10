Stock Market Today Live: Nifty, SENSEX poised to open higher as Gift Nifty signals gap up opening

10 Mar 2026 , 08:58 AM
Indian stock markets are expected to open on a positive note today after witnessing a sharp correction in the previous session. On Monday – 9th March 2026, the Nifty 50 declined nearly 400 points, reflecting heightened global uncertainty and risk-off sentiment among investors. However, early indicators suggest that markets may find some relief on Tuesday.
GIFT Nifty, traded on NSE IX, was up 392.50 points (1.63%) at 23,405.50, signaling a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market.
Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday following Monday’s sharp sell-off, supported by easing concerns around energy prices. One of the key drivers behind the improved sentiment is the decline in crude oil prices, which dropped from around $100 per barrel to nearly $92, marking an intraday fall of almost 6%.
The drop came after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that the ongoing conflict involving Iran in the Middle East could be approaching a resolution. His comments raised expectations that geopolitical tensions may ease, offering temporary relief to global financial markets.
While the decline in crude oil prices is supportive for equity markets, investors remain cautious. India, being a major oil importer, is particularly sensitive to fluctuations in crude prices. A sustained rise in oil can increase inflationary pressures, widen the current account deficit, and impact corporate margins across sectors.
Industries such as chemicals, paints, logistics, and aviation are especially exposed to crude price movements. In particular, the escalating U.S.–Iran conflict has raised concerns that prolonged geopolitical tensions could push input costs higher for Indian chemical manufacturers, while shipping disruptions may add operational challenges.
Meanwhile, gold prices remained largely steady as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach. Despite hopes that geopolitical tensions may ease, safe-haven demand for gold continues to remain intact amid lingering uncertainty in global markets.
While today’s opening may bring some respite after Monday’s steep fall, volatility could persist as investors closely monitor developments in the Middle East and global commodity markets. Oil price movements and geopolitical updates are likely to remain key factors influencing market sentiment in the near term.
For now, the easing in crude prices and positive global cues suggest that Dalal Street may begin the session on a stronger footing, offering investors a brief breather after recent market turbulence.
