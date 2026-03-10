iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Banner

Stock Market Today Live: Nifty, SENSEX poised to open higher as Gift Nifty signals gap up opening

10 Mar 2026 , 08:58 AM

Indian stock markets are expected to open on a positive note today after witnessing a sharp correction in the previous session. On Monday – 9th March 2026, the Nifty 50 declined nearly 400 points, reflecting heightened global uncertainty and risk-off sentiment among investors. However, early indicators suggest that markets may find some relief on Tuesday.

GIFT Nifty, traded on NSE IX, was up 392.50 points (1.63%) at 23,405.50, signaling a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market.

Global Cues Offer Temporary Relief

Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday following Monday’s sharp sell-off, supported by easing concerns around energy prices. One of the key drivers behind the improved sentiment is the decline in crude oil prices, which dropped from around $100 per barrel to nearly $92, marking an intraday fall of almost 6%.

The drop came after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that the ongoing conflict involving Iran in the Middle East could be approaching a resolution. His comments raised expectations that geopolitical tensions may ease, offering temporary relief to global financial markets.

Oil Prices Remain a Key Variable

While the decline in crude oil prices is supportive for equity markets, investors remain cautious. India, being a major oil importer, is particularly sensitive to fluctuations in crude prices. A sustained rise in oil can increase inflationary pressures, widen the current account deficit, and impact corporate margins across sectors.

Industries such as chemicals, paints, logistics, and aviation are especially exposed to crude price movements. In particular, the escalating U.S.–Iran conflict has raised concerns that prolonged geopolitical tensions could push input costs higher for Indian chemical manufacturers, while shipping disruptions may add operational challenges.

Gold Prices Hold Steady

Meanwhile, gold prices remained largely steady as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach. Despite hopes that geopolitical tensions may ease, safe-haven demand for gold continues to remain intact amid lingering uncertainty in global markets.

Market Outlook

While today’s opening may bring some respite after Monday’s steep fall, volatility could persist as investors closely monitor developments in the Middle East and global commodity markets. Oil price movements and geopolitical updates are likely to remain key factors influencing market sentiment in the near term.

For now, the easing in crude prices and positive global cues suggest that Dalal Street may begin the session on a stronger footing, offering investors a brief breather after recent market turbulence.

Disclaimer – The securities mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Data is representative of March 10, 2026 08:45 Hrs IST

Related Tags

  • #CrudeOilPrices
  • #DalalStreet
  • #GiftNifty
  • #GoldPrices
  • #StockMarketToday
  • #USIranConflict
  • AsianMarkets
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.