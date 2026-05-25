Eicher Motors Share Price Jumps 5% To Cross 7k Mark After Strong Q4FY26 Earnings, Announces New JV With Volvo Group

Shares of Eicher Motors surged nearly 6% during Monday’s trading session after the company reported robust Q4FY26 earnings, supported by strong demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles and improved performance in the commercial vehicle segment. Investor sentiment also received a boost after the company announced a new 50:50 joint venture with Volvo Group focused on financing and leasing operations in India.

The stock climbed as much as 6% to ₹7,364 on the BSE during intraday trade. Around 11:55 AM, Eicher Motors shares were trading 5.48% higher at ₹7,363 on the NSE, outperforming the broader market indices.

Eicher Motors and Volvo Group Announce New Financial Services JV

In a major strategic development, Eicher Motors and Volvo Group announced plans to establish a new 50:50 joint venture in India aimed at financing, leasing, and providing other financial services solutions.

The proposed venture will function as the captive financing arm for products manufactured and sold by VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), Eicher Motors, Volvo Group, and Royal Enfield.

As part of the arrangement, Eicher Motors’ board approved an investment of up to ₹750 crore to acquire a 50% equity stake in Volvo Financial Services India. The move further deepens the long-standing partnership between Eicher Motors and Volvo Group, which already collaborate through VECV in the commercial vehicle business.

Strong Q4FY26 Earnings Drive Stock Rally

Eicher Motors reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, driven primarily by healthy motorcycle sales and improved commercial vehicle volumes.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,520 crore in Q4FY26, registering an 11.6% year-on-year increase compared to ₹1,362 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated operating income rose 16% YoY to ₹6,080 crore during the quarter, reflecting sustained demand momentum across key business segments.

Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹1,514 crore, while the Ebitda margin came in at 24.9%, witnessing a sequential decline of 60 basis points.

Royal Enfield Records Highest-Ever Q4 Sales

Royal Enfield continued to remain the key growth driver for Eicher Motors during the quarter.

The iconic motorcycle brand sold 313,811 motorcycles in Q4FY26, marking its highest-ever fourth-quarter sales performance and reflecting a 12% year-on-year growth in volumes.

Strong domestic demand, premium motorcycle adoption, and growing international traction contributed significantly to the brand’s performance during the quarter.

VECV Performance Also Improves

VE Commercial Vehicles also reported improved sales performance during the quarter.

VECV sold 33,976 units in Q4FY26 compared to 28,675 units in the same period last year, indicating healthy growth in the commercial vehicle segment amid improving economic activity and infrastructure demand.

The combination of strong motorcycle demand and improved commercial vehicle performance helped strengthen investor confidence in Eicher Motors shares.

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