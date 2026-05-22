Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 23,700 | Banking Stocks Lead Market Rally

The Indian benchmark indices ended modestly higher on May 22, 2026, with Nifty climbing to 23,719 and Sensex gaining 232 points to close at 75,415, as easing US-Iran tensions, softening crude oil prices below $105 per barrel, and a sharp recovery in the rupee to 95.68 lifted investor sentiment. Nifty Bank surged 615 points, with Banking and Financial stocks led the charge, supported by RBI intervention to stabilise the currency and reduced fears of aggressive rate hikes. However, Pharma, Media, and IT stocks faced mild selling pressure, keeping the overall recovery measured and selective.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,719.30 up 64.60 points (0.27%)

Sensex ended at 75,415.35, up 231.99 points (0.31%)

Nifty Bank settled at 54,055.35, up 615.95 points (1.15%)

Top Gainers

1. Trent Limited – closing at 4,303.00 up by 3.18%

2. Shriram Finance Limited – closing at 942.00 up by 2.98%

3. Axis Bank Limited – closing at 1,287.00 up by 2.69%

4. ICICI Bank Limited – closing at 1,267.20 up by 1.96%

Trending stocks

1. Max Healthcare Institute Limited –

Closed at ₹1,023.05, down 6.24%

Shares of Max Healthcare fell 7% sharply after the company reported March quarter earnings that missed Street expectations despite continued revenue growth.

Revenue and Profit Missed Estimates: Q4 FY26 revenue rose 10% YoY to ₹2,541 crore, while net profit increased only 3% YoY to ₹387 crore, both coming below analysts’ expectations.

Margin Pressure Weighed on Sentiment: EBITDA margin contracted to 26.8% from 27.2% last year due to higher clinician costs and changes in treatment mix, impacting profitability outlook.

Oncology Business Contribution Declined: The share of the oncology division dropped to 21% from 26% YoY following the discontinuation of select chemotherapy drugs for institutional patients, affecting revenue mix.

Operational Metrics Remained Mixed: Bed occupancy stood at 75%, while occupied bed days (OBDs) increased 8% YoY. However, EBITDA per bed remained largely flat compared to last year.

Regulatory Relief Improved Long-Term Outlook: Investor sentiment received some support after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) closed long-pending anti-competition proceedings against multiple hospitals in the Max Healthcare network.

2. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited –

Closed at ₹1,840.00, down 2.71%

Shares of Sun Pharma declined around 3% after the company reported March quarter results that disappointed investors on the operational front despite strong profit and revenue growth.

Revenue and Profit Growth Remained Strong: Net profit increased 26% YoY to ₹2,714 crore, while revenue from operations rose around 13% YoY to ₹14,560 crore during Q4 FY26.

EBITDA and Margin: EBITDA grew 6.4% YoY to ₹3,955 crore but came below Street expectations, while EBITDA margin contracted to 27.1% from 28.7% last year due to higher costs and operational pressure.

Weak US Formulations Business Concerned Investors: US formulations sales declined marginally by 1.1% YoY to $459 million during the quarter, reflecting continued weakness in the generics segment.

Innovative Medicines and India Business Supported Growth: Global Innovative Medicines sales rose 20% YoY to $354 million, while India formulations business grew 14.8% YoY led by strong performance in CVD, CNS, Gastro, and Ortho segments.

Organon Acquisition Improved Long-Term Outlook: Management highlighted that the recently announced Organon acquisition is expected to strengthen Sun Pharma’s global innovative medicines business and accelerate long-term transformation.

Dividend Announcement Provided Some Support: The board recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per share for FY26, taking the total dividend payout for the year to ₹16 per share including interim dividend.

3. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited –

Closed at ₹289.95, down 1.99%

Shares of ONGC declined around 2% after the company reported a sharp decline in March quarter profit, which disappointed investors despite continued exploration and investment activity.

Profit Decline Weighed on Sentiment: Net profit for Q4 FY25 dropped over 20% YoY to ₹8,856 crore compared to ₹11,096 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue: Revenue from operations declined slightly to around ₹1.70 lakh crore from ₹1.72 lakh crore in the year-ago period, reflecting weakness in crude oil realisations and operational pressures.

Lower Crude Oil Production Impacted Outlook: The company also reported a decline in standalone crude oil production during the quarter, which added pressure on investor sentiment.

Dividend Announcement Provided Some Support: ONGC announced a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share for FY25, offering some support to shareholders despite weak quarterly performance.

Exploration Activity Remained Strong: During FY25, ONGC reported a total of 9 discoveries across onshore and offshore blocks, including 7 new prospects and 2 new pool discoveries, highlighting continued focus on domestic exploration.

Heavy Capital Expenditure Reflected Long-Term Expansion Plans: The company invested nearly ₹62,000 crore in FY25 towards capital expenditure, including investments in petrochemicals, renewable energy acquisitions, and green energy businesses.

Renewable Energy Expansion Continued: Investments through ONGC Green Ltd in PTC Energy and Ayana Renewables signalled the company’s growing focus on energy transition and renewable energy diversification.

4. ITC Limited –

Closed at ₹302.05, down 1.95%

Shares of ITC declined around 2% after the company reported a sharp decline in consolidated net profit during the March quarter, mainly due to exceptional gains recorded in the year-ago period following the hotels business demerger.

Reported Net Profit Declined Sharply: Consolidated net profit dropped 72.4% YoY to ₹5,469 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to ₹19,808 crore in the same quarter last year.

High Base Effect Impacted Earnings Comparison: The sharp fall in profit was largely due to a one-time exceptional gain of ₹15,179 crore booked in Q4 FY25 after the demerger of the hotels business.

Core Business Performance Remained Stable: Excluding exceptional items, profit from continuing operations increased 6% YoY and 9% sequentially, indicating stable operational performance across businesses.

Revenue Growth Supported Sentiment: Consolidated revenue from operations rose nearly 17% YoY to ₹23,821 crore during Q4 FY26, supported by strong growth across FMCG and cigarettes businesses.

Cigarettes Business Emerged as Key Growth Driver: Revenue from the cigarettes segment increased nearly 32% YoY to ₹11,066 crore despite higher taxes on cigarettes implemented from February 2026.

FMCG Segment Continued Healthy Growth: Revenue from the FMCG business grew 15% YoY to ₹6,304 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points to 11%, reflecting improving profitability.

Dividend Announcement Provided: The board recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share for FY26. Including the interim dividend, the total dividend payout for FY26 stood at ₹14.50 per share.

5. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited –

Closed at ₹294.15, down 1.80%

Shares of Power Grid declined around 2% after management indicated that dividend payouts may reduce further due to higher capital expenditure requirements and project funding needs.

Dividend Cut Concerns Weighed on Sentiment: Management stated that dividend payouts could decline further in FY27 as the company needs to retain more capital to fund upcoming transmission projects.

Higher Capex Requirements Increased Investor Caution: Power Grid expects capital expenditure of nearly ₹28,000–30,000 crore going forward, increasing the need for internal equity funding and reducing room for higher shareholder payouts.

FY25 Dividend Already Lower Than Previous Year: The company paid a total dividend of ₹9 per share for FY25, lower than ₹11.25 per share in FY24, which added to concerns over future returns for investors.

Project Execution Delays Impacted Outlook: Management highlighted that delays in implementation of Right of Way guidelines by certain states slowed transmission project execution and capitalization during FY26.

Long-Term Growth Pipeline Remains Strong: Power Grid expects project capitalization to improve to ₹23,000–25,000 crore in FY27, supported by a strong transmission infrastructure pipeline and rising power demand.

Sectoral Indices Performance

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Nifty Private Bank (+1.49%) and Financial Services Ex-Bank (+1.17%) emerged as the top-performing sectors as investor sentiment improved following RBI intervention to stabilise the rupee and easing concerns over aggressive interest rate hikes. A stronger rupee recovery and softer crude oil prices reduced fears around inflation, liquidity stress, and foreign investor outflows, supporting banking and financial stocks. Metal stocks (+0.44%) also gained on improving global risk sentiment and hopes of stable commodity demand amid easing geopolitical tensions. PSU Banks (+0.22%) witnessed selective buying due to expectations of stable credit growth and improving macro conditions. However, Media (-1.47%) remained under pressure due to weak advertising outlook and profit booking after recent volatility. Pharma (-1.27%) declined as investors booked profits in defensive healthcare stocks after recent strong rallies, while IT (-0.37%) witnessed mild selling despite rupee recovery reducing currency-related earnings benefits for exporters. Infrastructure (-0.23%) and Defence (-0.22%) also traded slightly lower as investors turned cautious amid continued global uncertainty and FII selling pressure in large-cap sectors.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Easing US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions Improved Global Sentiment

Investor confidence improved after positive comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding ongoing US-Iran peace discussions. Hopes that diplomatic negotiations could reduce Middle East tensions supported global equity markets and improved overall risk appetite. Softening Crude Oil Prices Reduced Inflation Concerns

Brent crude prices declined below the $105 level as markets expected easing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and improved energy supply stability. Lower crude prices provided relief to India’s inflation outlook, import bill concerns, and corporate margin pressures, supporting equities. Indian Rupee Strengthened Against the US Dollar

The rupee appreciated sharply and closed near 95.68–95.73 against the US dollar after recent record lows above 96. A stronger rupee improved investor sentiment by reducing fears around imported inflation, fuel costs, and excessive currency volatility. Reports of possible RBI intervention also supported the currency recovery. Positive Q4 Earnings Supported Market Confidence

Several companies reported strong March quarter earnings and optimistic business outlooks, especially in the broader market and mid-cap segments. This supported buying interest across sectors.

Summary –

May 22, 2026, reflected a cautious but positive recovery in the Indian stock market as easing geopolitical tensions and softer crude oil prices improved investor sentiment:

• Banking and Financial stocks led the rally, supported by RBI intervention to stabilise the rupee, easing fears of aggressive rate hikes, and improving macroeconomic sentiment

• Metal stocks witnessed selective buying on hopes of stable global commodity demand and improving global risk appetite amid easing US-Iran tensions

• Pharma, Media, and IT sectors remained under pressure due to profit booking, weaker earnings reactions in select stocks, and concerns over slowing growth in export-oriented sectors

With Nifty rising 64.60 points (+0.27%) and Sensex gaining 231.99 points (+0.31%), market sentiment improved due to easing geopolitical concerns, softer crude oil prices below $105 per barrel, strengthening of the Indian rupee, and optimism surrounding positive Q4 corporate earnings. However, investors remained cautious amid continued FII selling pressure and global economic uncertainty.