₹31,503.65
(-102.25)(-0.32%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹31,578.25
Prev. Close
₹31,605.9
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹31,365.4
₹31,724.85
Performance
One Week (%)
1.95
One Month (%)
15.31
One Year (%)
12.62
YTD (%)
14.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
10,381.5
10,425.5
10,300
9,723
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,622.5
1,656.6
1,621.1
2,58,625
Shriram Finance Ltd
1,039.9
1,051.3
1,029.4
25,40,538
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,570
1,589
1,566.8
8,38,055
Bajaj Finance Ltd
937.3
946.35
930.15
28,43,525
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
560.9
568.55
556.25
9,20,285
Life Insurance Corporation of India
823.2
826.7
819.5
5,90,743
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
471.1
475.75
469
26,21,082
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
104.25
104.5
102.99
86,89,193
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
989
1,001.3
978
28,24,374
REC Ltd
383.9
386.25
379
32,47,571
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,330.3
1,367.2
1,325
16,47,171
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
686.75
689.2
675.5
7,14,637
Jio Financial Services Ltd
239.25
241.15
234.55
2,36,56,257
BSE Ltd
3,518.4
3,529.9
3,495.5
11,28,986
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
2,797.3
2,811.4
2,759.3
7,44,371
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
605.35
617.25
604.1
24,60,603
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
541.65
554.4
539.35
8,63,583
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,886.4
1,930.6
1,880
21,30,340
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,821.1
1,840.1
1,820.2
2,84,208
Muthoot Finance Ltd
3,602.8
3,638
3,577
2,38,013
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
2,785.4
2,834.8
2,768.5
18,64,511
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,847.9
1,858.9
1,837.4
4,10,046
Angel One Ltd
325.1
330.23
323.21
75,52,198
One 97 Communications Ltd
1,168
1,173.95
1,156.5
4,78,413
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
350.55
350.8
345.9
17,47,986
L&T Finance Ltd
293.08
295.29
291.3
12,51,720
PB Fintech Ltd
1,626.2
1,644.6
1,603.3
8,29,841
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
752.15
755.95
742.95
4,19,258
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,055.45
1,123.8
1,042
37,88,002
Invest wise with Expert advice
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