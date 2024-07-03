Summary

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a leading power sector Public Financial Institution and a Non-Banking Financial Company providing fund and non-fund based support for development of the Indian power sector. The Company is engaged in power sector financing, the integrated development of the power and associated sectors. They provide large range of Financial Products and Services like Rupee Term Loans, Transitional Financing Services, Project Term Loan, Equipment Lease Financing, Direct Discounting of Bills, Short Term Loan, and Consultancy Services etc for various Power projects in Generation, Transmission, and Distribution sector as well as for Renovation & Modernization of existing power projects.The Companys clients include state power utilities, central power sector utilities, power departments, private power sector utilities (including independent power producers), joint sector power utilities, power equipment manufacturers and power utilities run by local municipalities. These clients are involved in all aspects of the generation, transmission and distribution and related activities in the power sector in India.Power Finance Corporation Ltd was incorporated on July 16, 1986 as a public limited company. The GoI established the company as a financial institution in order to finance, facilitate and promote power sector development in India with the President of India holding 100% of the equity share capital. In December 31, 1987, they commenced their business operations. In

