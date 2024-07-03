iifl-logo-icon 1
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Share Price

451.85
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open468.3
  • Day's High468.3
  • 52 Wk High580
  • Prev. Close464.8
  • Day's Low448
  • 52 Wk Low 351.7
  • Turnover (lac)20,307.44
  • P/E9.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value264.51
  • EPS47.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,49,115.1
  • Div. Yield2.91
View All Historical Data
  • Open517.1
  • Day's High529.45
  • Spot526.7
  • Prev. Close524.95
  • Day's Low512.25
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot1,300
  • OI(Chg %)4,84,900 (4.19%)
  • Roll Over%8.3
  • Roll Cost0.33
  • Traded Vol.1,70,67,700 (-29.78%)
View More Futures

Power Finance Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

468.3

Prev. Close

464.8

Turnover(Lac.)

20,307.44

Day's High

468.3

Day's Low

448

52 Week's High

580

52 Week's Low

351.7

Book Value

264.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,49,115.1

P/E

9.83

EPS

47.27

Divi. Yield

2.91

Power Finance Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 25 Nov, 2024

arrow

Power Finance Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

PFC Net Profit Jumps 24% to ₹3,718 Crore

PFC Net Profit Jumps 24% to ₹3,718 Crore

7 Aug 2024|12:14 PM

PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.

Read More
Read More

Knowledge Center

Power Finance Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.99%

Non-Promoter- 35.22%

Institutions: 35.21%

Non-Institutions: 8.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Power Finance Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3,300.1

2,640.08

2,640.08

2,640.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75,903.39

65,562.15

56,710.2

49,753.04

Net Worth

79,203.49

68,202.23

59,350.28

52,393.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

531.01

-33,905.3

3,321

12,743.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

90,495.28

77,147.72

76,025.56

71,424.52

61,895.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

90,495.28

77,147.72

76,025.56

71,424.52

61,895.91

Other Operating Income

601.44

420.58

236.1

231.42

293.53

Other Income

78.15

56.9

83.26

50.81

107.35

Power Finance Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Power Finance Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Parminder Chopra

Director (Projects)

Rajiv Ranjan Jha

Director (Commercial)

MANOJ SHARMA

Independent Director

Bhaskar Bhattacharya

Independent Director

Usha Sajeev Nair

Independent Director

Prasanna Tantri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Kumar Agarwal

Nominee (Govt)

Shashank Misra

Director (Finance)

SANDEEP KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Power Finance Corporation Ltd

Summary

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a leading power sector Public Financial Institution and a Non-Banking Financial Company providing fund and non-fund based support for development of the Indian power sector. The Company is engaged in power sector financing, the integrated development of the power and associated sectors. They provide large range of Financial Products and Services like Rupee Term Loans, Transitional Financing Services, Project Term Loan, Equipment Lease Financing, Direct Discounting of Bills, Short Term Loan, and Consultancy Services etc for various Power projects in Generation, Transmission, and Distribution sector as well as for Renovation & Modernization of existing power projects.The Companys clients include state power utilities, central power sector utilities, power departments, private power sector utilities (including independent power producers), joint sector power utilities, power equipment manufacturers and power utilities run by local municipalities. These clients are involved in all aspects of the generation, transmission and distribution and related activities in the power sector in India.Power Finance Corporation Ltd was incorporated on July 16, 1986 as a public limited company. The GoI established the company as a financial institution in order to finance, facilitate and promote power sector development in India with the President of India holding 100% of the equity share capital. In December 31, 1987, they commenced their business operations. In
Company FAQs

What is the Power Finance Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Power Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹451.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Power Finance Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Power Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹149115.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Power Finance Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Power Finance Corporation Ltd is 9.83 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Power Finance Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Power Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Power Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹351.7 and ₹580 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Power Finance Corporation Ltd?

Power Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.38%, 3 Years at 67.88%, 1 Year at 18.24%, 6 Month at -12.48%, 3 Month at -0.59% and 1 Month at -7.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Power Finance Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Power Finance Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.99 %
Institutions - 35.22 %
Public - 8.79 %

