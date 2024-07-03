Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹468.3
Prev. Close₹464.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹20,307.44
Day's High₹468.3
Day's Low₹448
52 Week's High₹580
52 Week's Low₹351.7
Book Value₹264.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,49,115.1
P/E9.83
EPS47.27
Divi. Yield2.91
PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3,300.1
2,640.08
2,640.08
2,640.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75,903.39
65,562.15
56,710.2
49,753.04
Net Worth
79,203.49
68,202.23
59,350.28
52,393.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
531.01
-33,905.3
3,321
12,743.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
90,495.28
77,147.72
76,025.56
71,424.52
61,895.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
90,495.28
77,147.72
76,025.56
71,424.52
61,895.91
Other Operating Income
601.44
420.58
236.1
231.42
293.53
Other Income
78.15
56.9
83.26
50.81
107.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Parminder Chopra
Director (Projects)
Rajiv Ranjan Jha
Director (Commercial)
MANOJ SHARMA
Independent Director
Bhaskar Bhattacharya
Independent Director
Usha Sajeev Nair
Independent Director
Prasanna Tantri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Kumar Agarwal
Nominee (Govt)
Shashank Misra
Director (Finance)
SANDEEP KUMAR
Reports by Power Finance Corporation Ltd
Summary
Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a leading power sector Public Financial Institution and a Non-Banking Financial Company providing fund and non-fund based support for development of the Indian power sector. The Company is engaged in power sector financing, the integrated development of the power and associated sectors. They provide large range of Financial Products and Services like Rupee Term Loans, Transitional Financing Services, Project Term Loan, Equipment Lease Financing, Direct Discounting of Bills, Short Term Loan, and Consultancy Services etc for various Power projects in Generation, Transmission, and Distribution sector as well as for Renovation & Modernization of existing power projects.The Companys clients include state power utilities, central power sector utilities, power departments, private power sector utilities (including independent power producers), joint sector power utilities, power equipment manufacturers and power utilities run by local municipalities. These clients are involved in all aspects of the generation, transmission and distribution and related activities in the power sector in India.Power Finance Corporation Ltd was incorporated on July 16, 1986 as a public limited company. The GoI established the company as a financial institution in order to finance, facilitate and promote power sector development in India with the President of India holding 100% of the equity share capital. In December 31, 1987, they commenced their business operations. In
Read More
The Power Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹451.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Power Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹149115.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Power Finance Corporation Ltd is 9.83 and 1.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Power Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Power Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹351.7 and ₹580 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Power Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.38%, 3 Years at 67.88%, 1 Year at 18.24%, 6 Month at -12.48%, 3 Month at -0.59% and 1 Month at -7.25%.
