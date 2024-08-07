Power Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3,300.1
2,640.08
2,640.08
2,640.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75,903.39
65,562.15
56,710.2
49,753.04
Net Worth
79,203.49
68,202.23
59,350.28
52,393.12
Minority Interest
Debt
4,16,393.56
3,70,367.78
3,27,433.64
3,32,959.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
236.64
221.43
213.06
0
Total Liabilities
4,95,833.69
4,38,791.44
3,86,996.98
3,85,352.46
Fixed Assets
87.25
89.64
79.7
72.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
20,219.95
17,304.14
16,084.27
15,973.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3,793.8
4,254.74
4,364.88
3,996.76
Networking Capital
1,582.47
4,695.67
1,577.17
422.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.29
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
11,568.43
10,958.43
9,203.26
7,154.09
Sundry Creditors
-14.92
-13.41
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-9,971.04
-6,249.64
-7,626.09
-6,731.61
Cash
221.81
1,618.1
3,961.22
4,762.2
Total Assets
25,905.28
27,962.29
26,067.24
25,227.69
PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.Read More
