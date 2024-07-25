iifl-logo-icon 1
404.25
(-4.19%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--340₹0.050%80,6000%
6,5000%₹1650%350₹0.050%1,32,6000%
7,8000%₹161.2-2%360₹0.050%28,6000%
7,8000%₹156.50%365₹0.05-75%9,1000%
7,800100%₹150.35-11.55%370₹0.05-90%16,9000%
3,9000%₹1600%375--
6,5000%₹145.10%380₹0.050%1,22,2000%
--390₹0.050%78,0000%
--395₹0.050%26,0000%
1,62,500-16.66%₹121.4-2.17%400₹0.050%4,35,5000%
5,200-20%₹111.35-27.6%410₹0.050%2,23,6001.17%
62,4000%₹130.20%415₹0.050%26,0000%
46,8000%₹1370%420₹0.050%1,57,3000%
1,3000%₹96.55-19.84%425₹0.050%16,9000%
--430₹0.050%3,04,2000%
9,1000%₹89.8534%435₹0.05-80%15,6000%
14,3000%₹81.5-4.11%440₹0.050%4,19,9000%
26,0005.26%₹77.85-12.52%445₹0.05-88.88%26,0000%
85,800-55.40%₹772.66%450₹0.050%6,24,0003.00%
54,600-4.54%₹69.85-23.03%455₹0.05-92.3%59,800-6.12%
57,200-8.33%₹61.0515.18%460₹0.05-66.66%4,42,000-5.02%
41,6000%₹62.60%465₹0.05-66.66%1,41,7000%
84,500-15.58%₹56.350.62%470₹0.05-50%3,22,400-14.77%
58,5009.75%₹49.8-5.23%475₹0.05-66.66%91,000-51.04%
2,17,100-25.77%₹46.62.19%480₹0.05-80%6,60,400-10.24%
2,02,800-12.84%₹39.3-4.26%485₹0.05-83.33%1,83,3001.43%
2,58,700-17.76%₹35.92.42%490₹0.05-85.71%3,18,500-23.19%
1,35,2001.96%₹26.5-12.1%495₹0.05-87.5%1,02,700-24.03%
7,43,600-18.40%₹24.5-3.16%500₹0.05-90.9%10,64,700-30.23%
1,37,800-3.63%₹19.75-5.5%505₹0.05-92.85%1,39,100-9.32%
2,76,900-3.61%₹14.75-3.59%510₹0.05-95.45%2,74,300-39.01%
2,19,700-15.07%₹9.8-9.67%515₹0.05-96.55%2,66,500-26.52%
2,92,500-39.35%₹5.5-23.61%520₹0.05-98.07%3,47,100-52.23%
1,84,600-3.40%₹0.05-98.86%525₹0.35-92.63%1,45,600-46.15%
3,45,800-42.79%₹0.05-97.87%530₹4.15-44.29%2,97,700-46.11%
1,66,400-64.93%₹0.05-95.23%535₹9.2-15.59%88,400-36.44%
5,31,700-47.89%₹0.05-90.9%540₹14-8.79%3,43,200-37.14%
2,32,700-32.95%₹0.05-87.5%545₹19-6.63%1,33,900-18.89%
12,85,700-32.39%₹0.05-83.33%550₹25.31.6%5,56,400-13.53%
6,33,100-30.72%₹0.05-83.33%555₹30.1-2.58%1,01,400-1.26%
12,67,500-25.62%₹0.05-80%560₹352.04%3,62,700-10.57%
2,93,800-29.37%₹0.05-80%565₹39.451.28%1,57,300-5.46%
9,90,600-32.20%₹0.05-66.66%570₹43.3-3.13%3,65,300-16.61%
2,84,700-26.01%₹0.05-66.66%575₹48.25-13.37%1,02,700-7.05%
8,90,500-34.13%₹0.05-66.66%580₹57.54.54%1,22,200-6.93%
2,24,900-4.94%₹0.05-50%585₹62.958.91%52,000-11.11%
5,22,600-13.17%₹0.05-66.66%590₹64.4-0.69%59,800-4.16%
27,09,200-14.09%₹0.05-50%600₹73.4-2.97%1,49,500-8.73%
80,600-1.58%₹0.050%605--
4,97,900-8.15%₹0.05-50%610₹83.2529.06%10,400100%
6,87,700-2.39%₹0.050%620₹99-1%35,100-27.02%
5,38,200-1.42%₹0.050%640₹114.412.76%2,6000%
2,82,1000%₹0.050%660--

Power Fin.Corpn.: Related NEWS

PFC Net Profit Jumps 24% to ₹3,718 Crore

7 Aug 2024|12:14 PM

PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.

