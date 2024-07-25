Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|340
|₹0.050%
|80,6000%
|6,5000%
|₹1650%
|350
|₹0.050%
|1,32,6000%
|7,8000%
|₹161.2-2%
|360
|₹0.050%
|28,6000%
|7,8000%
|₹156.50%
|365
|₹0.05-75%
|9,1000%
|7,800100%
|₹150.35-11.55%
|370
|₹0.05-90%
|16,9000%
|3,9000%
|₹1600%
|375
|-
|-
|6,5000%
|₹145.10%
|380
|₹0.050%
|1,22,2000%
|-
|-
|390
|₹0.050%
|78,0000%
|-
|-
|395
|₹0.050%
|26,0000%
|1,62,500-16.66%
|₹121.4-2.17%
|400
|₹0.050%
|4,35,5000%
|5,200-20%
|₹111.35-27.6%
|410
|₹0.050%
|2,23,6001.17%
|62,4000%
|₹130.20%
|415
|₹0.050%
|26,0000%
|46,8000%
|₹1370%
|420
|₹0.050%
|1,57,3000%
|1,3000%
|₹96.55-19.84%
|425
|₹0.050%
|16,9000%
|-
|-
|430
|₹0.050%
|3,04,2000%
|9,1000%
|₹89.8534%
|435
|₹0.05-80%
|15,6000%
|14,3000%
|₹81.5-4.11%
|440
|₹0.050%
|4,19,9000%
|26,0005.26%
|₹77.85-12.52%
|445
|₹0.05-88.88%
|26,0000%
|85,800-55.40%
|₹772.66%
|450
|₹0.050%
|6,24,0003.00%
|54,600-4.54%
|₹69.85-23.03%
|455
|₹0.05-92.3%
|59,800-6.12%
|57,200-8.33%
|₹61.0515.18%
|460
|₹0.05-66.66%
|4,42,000-5.02%
|41,6000%
|₹62.60%
|465
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,41,7000%
|84,500-15.58%
|₹56.350.62%
|470
|₹0.05-50%
|3,22,400-14.77%
|58,5009.75%
|₹49.8-5.23%
|475
|₹0.05-66.66%
|91,000-51.04%
|2,17,100-25.77%
|₹46.62.19%
|480
|₹0.05-80%
|6,60,400-10.24%
|2,02,800-12.84%
|₹39.3-4.26%
|485
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,83,3001.43%
|2,58,700-17.76%
|₹35.92.42%
|490
|₹0.05-85.71%
|3,18,500-23.19%
|1,35,2001.96%
|₹26.5-12.1%
|495
|₹0.05-87.5%
|1,02,700-24.03%
|7,43,600-18.40%
|₹24.5-3.16%
|500
|₹0.05-90.9%
|10,64,700-30.23%
|1,37,800-3.63%
|₹19.75-5.5%
|505
|₹0.05-92.85%
|1,39,100-9.32%
|2,76,900-3.61%
|₹14.75-3.59%
|510
|₹0.05-95.45%
|2,74,300-39.01%
|2,19,700-15.07%
|₹9.8-9.67%
|515
|₹0.05-96.55%
|2,66,500-26.52%
|2,92,500-39.35%
|₹5.5-23.61%
|520
|₹0.05-98.07%
|3,47,100-52.23%
|1,84,600-3.40%
|₹0.05-98.86%
|525
|₹0.35-92.63%
|1,45,600-46.15%
|3,45,800-42.79%
|₹0.05-97.87%
|530
|₹4.15-44.29%
|2,97,700-46.11%
|1,66,400-64.93%
|₹0.05-95.23%
|535
|₹9.2-15.59%
|88,400-36.44%
|5,31,700-47.89%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|540
|₹14-8.79%
|3,43,200-37.14%
|2,32,700-32.95%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|545
|₹19-6.63%
|1,33,900-18.89%
|12,85,700-32.39%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|550
|₹25.31.6%
|5,56,400-13.53%
|6,33,100-30.72%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|555
|₹30.1-2.58%
|1,01,400-1.26%
|12,67,500-25.62%
|₹0.05-80%
|560
|₹352.04%
|3,62,700-10.57%
|2,93,800-29.37%
|₹0.05-80%
|565
|₹39.451.28%
|1,57,300-5.46%
|9,90,600-32.20%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|570
|₹43.3-3.13%
|3,65,300-16.61%
|2,84,700-26.01%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|575
|₹48.25-13.37%
|1,02,700-7.05%
|8,90,500-34.13%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|580
|₹57.54.54%
|1,22,200-6.93%
|2,24,900-4.94%
|₹0.05-50%
|585
|₹62.958.91%
|52,000-11.11%
|5,22,600-13.17%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|590
|₹64.4-0.69%
|59,800-4.16%
|27,09,200-14.09%
|₹0.05-50%
|600
|₹73.4-2.97%
|1,49,500-8.73%
|80,600-1.58%
|₹0.050%
|605
|-
|-
|4,97,900-8.15%
|₹0.05-50%
|610
|₹83.2529.06%
|10,400100%
|6,87,700-2.39%
|₹0.050%
|620
|₹99-1%
|35,100-27.02%
|5,38,200-1.42%
|₹0.050%
|640
|₹114.412.76%
|2,6000%
|2,82,1000%
|₹0.050%
|660
|-
|-
PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.Read More
