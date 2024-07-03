Power Finance Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
66,431.14
57,275.88
57,254.55
53,364.76
45,769.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66,431.14
57,275.88
57,254.55
53,364.76
45,769.25
Other Operating Income
524.18
231.56
154.09
142.46
227.46
Other Income
43.21
43.65
60.16
38.15
41.98
Total Income
66,998.53
57,551.09
57,468.8
53,545.37
46,038.69
Total Expenditure
158.96
4,399.63
5,723.98
5,202.74
3,152.8
PBIDT
66,839.57
53,151.46
51,744.82
48,342.63
42,885.89
Interest
42,809.9
34,379.65
33,783.26
33,439.36
30,352.27
PBDT
24,029.67
18,771.81
17,961.56
14,903.27
12,533.62
Depreciation
38.55
37.56
25.26
18.04
16.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4,665.04
3,595.28
4,284.67
4,094.75
2,499.4
Deferred Tax
421.33
89.01
-820.68
-1,019.67
1,233.84
Reported Profit After Tax
18,904.75
15,049.96
14,472.31
11,810.15
8,783.55
Minority Interest After NP
4,767.95
3,837.34
3,663.4
2,984.19
2,130.61
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14,136.8
11,212.62
10,808.91
8,825.96
6,652.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14,136.8
11,212.62
10,808.91
8,825.96
6,652.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
42.84
42.47
40.94
33.43
25.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
80
87.5
107.5
0
95
Equity
3,300.1
2,640.08
2,640.08
2,640.08
2,640.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
100.61
92.79
90.37
90.58
93.7
PBDTM(%)
36.17
32.77
31.37
27.92
27.38
PATM(%)
28.45
26.27
25.27
22.13
19.19
PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.Read More
