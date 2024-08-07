Power Finance Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
531.01
-33,905.3
3,321
12,743.67
Other operating items
Operating
531.01
-33,905.3
3,321
12,743.67
Capital expenditure
59.54
-34.84
1.55
1.16
Free cash flow
590.55
-33,940.14
3,322.56
12,744.83
Equity raised
86,181.18
70,205.46
70,916.2
67,180.02
Investing
13,453.46
-1,071.09
913.66
1,826.15
Financing
1,89,687
3,94,351.44
3,59,499.16
3,38,847.93
Dividends paid
2,112.07
2,059.26
1,320.04
1,834.86
Net in cash
2,92,024.26
4,31,604.93
4,35,971.63
4,22,433.79
PFC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10.Read More
