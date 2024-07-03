SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹519
Prev. Close₹520.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,874.99
Day's High₹520
Day's Low₹496
52 Week's High₹895.85
52 Week's Low₹432
Book Value₹90.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,92,191.27
P/E22.67
EPS22.96
Divi. Yield0
In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power projectRead More
Power Mech Projects stated in an exchange filing that the mechanical construction work must be completed at a Thermal Power Project at Adani Power in Chhattisgarh.Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
The APJL plant, originally producing 1,496 MW, has reduced output to around 700 MW, leading to a reported power deficit of over 1,600 MW in Bangladesh.Read More
Bangladesh is expediting payment of more than $800 million that it owes the Indian corporation.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13,370.59
19,270.59
19,091.42
14,644.87
Preference Capital
184.49
168.95
154.43
0
Reserves
26,077.46
8,953.28
-627.53
2,440.48
Net Worth
39,632.54
28,392.82
18,618.32
17,085.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
581.32
447.17
1,005.32
8,249.26
yoy growth (%)
29.99
-55.51
-87.81
-24.09
Raw materials
-479.73
-351.45
-908.1
-1,283.66
As % of sales
82.52
78.59
90.32
15.56
Employee costs
-33.94
-32.88
-41.61
-123.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-182.21
-503.01
-337.57
-1,530.62
Depreciation
-30.27
-32.46
-34.77
-860.67
Tax paid
-0.02
4.27
0
0
Working capital
9,608.61
387.28
-3,136.53
5,559.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.99
-55.51
-87.81
-24.09
Op profit growth
15.83
-201.79
-103.82
-20.2
EBIT growth
256.16
-83.16
75.44
-45.24
Net profit growth
-63.46
-62.79
5,539.71
-99.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
50,351.25
38,773.3
27,711.18
26,221.48
26,467.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50,351.25
38,773.3
27,711.18
26,221.48
26,467.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9,930.23
4,267.22
3,975.29
1,928.2
1,374.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajesh S Adani
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Gautam S Adani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Pandya
Managing Director
Anil Sardana
Independent Director
S K Roongta
Independent Director
Chandra Iyengar
Independent Director
Sangeeta Singh
Reports by Adani Power Ltd
Summary
Adani Power Ltd (APL), a part of Adani Group is Indias largest private thermal power producer operating a power generation capacity of 15,250 MW including 15,210 MW, of thermal power plants and a 40 MW solar power project. The Company has installed capacity of 12,450 MW (which includes 40 MW solar power project) at multiple locations i.e. Bitta, Mundra, Kawai, Tiroda, Udupi, Raipur, Raigarh. The Company sells power under long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs), medium term PPAs, short term PPAs, on merchant basis and also engaged in trading, investment and other business activities.The Company is engaged in power generation and setting up of power projects. APJL (wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) is creating a 1,600 MW greenfield ultra supercritical power project in Jharkhand to supply power to Bangladesh. Adani Power was the first company to implement and commission 660 MW supercritical technology units in India. Adani Power Ltd was incorporated on August 22, 1996 and received a certificate of commencement of business on September 4, 1996. The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Gautam S. Adani and Mr. Rajesh S. Adani, together with their relatives. The company became a private limited company on June 3, 2002 and the name of the company was subsequently changed to Adani Power Pvt Ltd. In the year 2004, pursuant to internal restructuring amongst the Promoters, the entire shareholding of the company was transferred to Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (M
The Adani Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹498.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Power Ltd is ₹192191.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adani Power Ltd is 22.67 and 4.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Power Ltd is ₹432 and ₹895.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adani Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.43%, 3 Years at 72.55%, 1 Year at -4.42%, 6 Month at -27.24%, 3 Month at -19.28% and 1 Month at -4.36%.
