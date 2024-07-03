Summary

Adani Power Ltd (APL), a part of Adani Group is Indias largest private thermal power producer operating a power generation capacity of 15,250 MW including 15,210 MW, of thermal power plants and a 40 MW solar power project. The Company has installed capacity of 12,450 MW (which includes 40 MW solar power project) at multiple locations i.e. Bitta, Mundra, Kawai, Tiroda, Udupi, Raipur, Raigarh. The Company sells power under long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs), medium term PPAs, short term PPAs, on merchant basis and also engaged in trading, investment and other business activities.The Company is engaged in power generation and setting up of power projects. APJL (wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) is creating a 1,600 MW greenfield ultra supercritical power project in Jharkhand to supply power to Bangladesh. Adani Power was the first company to implement and commission 660 MW supercritical technology units in India. Adani Power Ltd was incorporated on August 22, 1996 and received a certificate of commencement of business on September 4, 1996. The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Gautam S. Adani and Mr. Rajesh S. Adani, together with their relatives. The company became a private limited company on June 3, 2002 and the name of the company was subsequently changed to Adani Power Pvt Ltd. In the year 2004, pursuant to internal restructuring amongst the Promoters, the entire shareholding of the company was transferred to Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (M

Read More