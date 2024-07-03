iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Power Ltd Share Price

498.3
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

  • Open519
  • Day's High520
  • 52 Wk High895.85
  • Prev. Close520.45
  • Day's Low496
  • 52 Wk Low 432
  • Turnover (lac)14,874.99
  • P/E22.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value90.22
  • EPS22.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,92,191.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Adani Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

519

Prev. Close

520.45

Turnover(Lac.)

14,874.99

Day's High

520

Day's Low

496

52 Week's High

895.85

52 Week's Low

432

Book Value

90.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,92,191.27

P/E

22.67

EPS

22.96

Divi. Yield

0

Adani Power Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 May, 2024

Adani Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

Power Mech Secures ₹294 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Plant Overhaul

1 Jan 2025|04:13 PM

In November 2024, Power Mech bagged another major order worth ₹510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work at its Chhattisgarh thermal power project

Adani Power Awards Rs 510 Cr Order to Power Mech

Adani Power Awards Rs 510 Cr Order to Power Mech

29 Nov 2024|03:14 PM

Power Mech Projects stated in an exchange filing that the mechanical construction work must be completed at a Thermal Power Project at Adani Power in Chhattisgarh.

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Halves Power Supply to Bangladesh Over $846M Unpaid Dues

Adani Halves Power Supply to Bangladesh Over $846M Unpaid Dues

4 Nov 2024|08:20 PM

The APJL plant, originally producing 1,496 MW, has reduced output to around 700 MW, leading to a reported power deficit of over 1,600 MW in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Rushes Payment to Adani Power After Outage

Bangladesh Rushes Payment to Adani Power After Outage

4 Nov 2024|02:14 PM

Bangladesh is expediting payment of more than $800 million that it owes the Indian corporation.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Adani Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.76%

Foreign: 27.76%

Indian: 47.19%

Non-Promoter- 14.19%

Institutions: 14.19%

Non-Institutions: 10.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adani Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13,370.59

19,270.59

19,091.42

14,644.87

Preference Capital

184.49

168.95

154.43

0

Reserves

26,077.46

8,953.28

-627.53

2,440.48

Net Worth

39,632.54

28,392.82

18,618.32

17,085.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

581.32

447.17

1,005.32

8,249.26

yoy growth (%)

29.99

-55.51

-87.81

-24.09

Raw materials

-479.73

-351.45

-908.1

-1,283.66

As % of sales

82.52

78.59

90.32

15.56

Employee costs

-33.94

-32.88

-41.61

-123.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-182.21

-503.01

-337.57

-1,530.62

Depreciation

-30.27

-32.46

-34.77

-860.67

Tax paid

-0.02

4.27

0

0

Working capital

9,608.61

387.28

-3,136.53

5,559.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.99

-55.51

-87.81

-24.09

Op profit growth

15.83

-201.79

-103.82

-20.2

EBIT growth

256.16

-83.16

75.44

-45.24

Net profit growth

-63.46

-62.79

5,539.71

-99.6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

50,351.25

38,773.3

27,711.18

26,221.48

26,467.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50,351.25

38,773.3

27,711.18

26,221.48

26,467.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9,930.23

4,267.22

3,975.29

1,928.2

1,374.09

View Annually Results

Adani Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adani Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajesh S Adani

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Gautam S Adani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Pandya

Managing Director

Anil Sardana

Independent Director

S K Roongta

Independent Director

Chandra Iyengar

Independent Director

Sangeeta Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adani Power Ltd

Summary

Summary

Adani Power Ltd (APL), a part of Adani Group is Indias largest private thermal power producer operating a power generation capacity of 15,250 MW including 15,210 MW, of thermal power plants and a 40 MW solar power project. The Company has installed capacity of 12,450 MW (which includes 40 MW solar power project) at multiple locations i.e. Bitta, Mundra, Kawai, Tiroda, Udupi, Raipur, Raigarh. The Company sells power under long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs), medium term PPAs, short term PPAs, on merchant basis and also engaged in trading, investment and other business activities.The Company is engaged in power generation and setting up of power projects. APJL (wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) is creating a 1,600 MW greenfield ultra supercritical power project in Jharkhand to supply power to Bangladesh. Adani Power was the first company to implement and commission 660 MW supercritical technology units in India. Adani Power Ltd was incorporated on August 22, 1996 and received a certificate of commencement of business on September 4, 1996. The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Gautam S. Adani and Mr. Rajesh S. Adani, together with their relatives. The company became a private limited company on June 3, 2002 and the name of the company was subsequently changed to Adani Power Pvt Ltd. In the year 2004, pursuant to internal restructuring amongst the Promoters, the entire shareholding of the company was transferred to Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (M
Company FAQs

What is the Adani Power Ltd share price today?

The Adani Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹498.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Power Ltd is ₹192191.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adani Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adani Power Ltd is 22.67 and 4.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adani Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Power Ltd is ₹432 and ₹895.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adani Power Ltd?

Adani Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.43%, 3 Years at 72.55%, 1 Year at -4.42%, 6 Month at -27.24%, 3 Month at -19.28% and 1 Month at -4.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adani Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adani Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.96 %
Institutions - 14.20 %
Public - 10.85 %

