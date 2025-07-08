Adani Power acquires 600 MW Vidarbha Power

Adani Power announced that it has successfully acquired and implemented a resolution plan of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. (VIPL). The transaction is for an aggregate consideration of ₹4,000 Crore. Effective July 07, 2025, VIPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company after Adani Power acquired 100% shareholding of the company.

VIPL is a 2×300 MW domestic coal-fired power plant situated in Butibori, Nagpur district, Maharashtra. The company went under a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Further, the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) granted approval to Adani Power’s resolution plan on June 18, 2025. Later on this was successfully implemented by the company on July 7, 2025.

With the acquisition of Vidarbha Industries, Adani Power has now an expanded operating capacity of 18,150 MW. The company informed that it plans to add 30,670 MW capacity by FY 2029-30.

The business also conveyed its plans to unlock value via turnaround of stressed assets, therefore, successfully executing the acquisition of Vidarbha Industries.

The company also informed that Vidarbha Industries’ acquisition is a significant milestone in its strategy to unlock value via restructuring of stressed assets. As the business continues to expand its portfolio, it remains committed to support India’s ‘Electricity for All’ vision.

At around 11.27 AM, Adani Power was trading 0.64% lower at ₹593.30, against the previous close of ₹597.15 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹615, and ₹592.95, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com