iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Power acquires 600 MW Vidarbha Power

8 Jul 2025 , 12:10 PM

Adani Power announced that it has successfully acquired and implemented a resolution plan of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. (VIPL). The transaction is for an aggregate consideration of ₹4,000 Crore. Effective July 07, 2025, VIPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company after Adani Power acquired 100% shareholding of the company.

VIPL is a 2×300 MW domestic coal-fired power plant situated in Butibori, Nagpur district, Maharashtra. The company went under a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Further, the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) granted approval to Adani Power’s resolution plan on June 18, 2025. Later on this was successfully implemented by the company on July 7, 2025.

With the acquisition of Vidarbha Industries, Adani Power has now an expanded operating capacity of 18,150 MW. The company informed that it plans to add 30,670 MW capacity by FY 2029-30.

The business also conveyed its plans to unlock value via turnaround of stressed assets, therefore, successfully executing the acquisition of Vidarbha Industries. 

The company also informed that Vidarbha Industries’ acquisition is a significant milestone in its strategy to unlock value via restructuring of stressed assets. As the business continues to expand its portfolio, it remains committed to support India’s ‘Electricity for All’ vision.

At around 11.27 AM, Adani Power was trading 0.64% lower at ₹593.30, against the previous close of ₹597.15 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹615, and ₹592.95, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Adani Power
  • Adani power Acquisition
  • Adani Power news
  • Adani Power Stock
  • Adani Power Updates
  • Adani Power Vidarbha Power
  • Adani Power Vidarbha Power News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

India’s Textile Sector Gains After US Imposes 35% Tariff on Bangladesh

India’s Textile Sector Gains After US Imposes 35% Tariff on Bangladesh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:44 PM
IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Linking Mumbai to Punjab’s Adampur

IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Linking Mumbai to Punjab’s Adampur

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:32 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 8, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:30 PM
Tata Motors’ JLR posts drop in Q1 wholesale & retail sales

Tata Motors’ JLR posts drop in Q1 wholesale & retail sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|12:41 PM
ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you should know

ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you should know

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|12:27 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.