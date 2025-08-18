Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

Kotak Mahindra International announced in its filing with the exchanges that it has received a license from the capital markets regulator in the United Arab Emirates. This license enables operation of an investment fund, and offering portfolio management services.

Kotak Mahindra International is the first Indian company to bag this license from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). As per the company, this licence from SCA marks a major stepping stone in the development of financial services across the border.

The company also further informed that it now plans to roll out UAE-domiciled funds for retail investors. With this, the company could be able to reinforce UAE’s position as a regional financial and investment hub.

The company’s President and Head Shyam Kumar commented that it plans to offer India-centric investment options to enable investors for diversification in their portfolios.

The company also informed the bourses and shareholders that it plans to launch funds in alignment with its successful UCITS and India-domiciled strategies. These subscriptions will be available for UAE investors by the last quarter of Calendar Year 2025.

For the quarter ended July 2025, Kotak Mahindra Bank posted robust results. The bank registered a 14% y-o-y growth in its total advances at ₹4.45 Lakh Crore.

At around 2.00 PM, Kotak Mahindra Bank was trading 1.28% higher at ₹2,003.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,978.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,026, and ₹1,997.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com