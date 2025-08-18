iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

18 Aug 2025 , 02:16 PM

Kotak Mahindra International announced in its filing with the exchanges that it has received a license from the capital markets regulator in the United Arab Emirates. This license enables operation of an investment fund, and offering portfolio management services. 

Kotak Mahindra International is the first Indian company to bag this license from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). As per the company, this licence from SCA marks a major stepping stone in the development of financial services across the border.

The company also further informed that it now plans to roll out UAE-domiciled funds for retail investors. With this, the company could be able to reinforce UAE’s position as a regional financial and investment hub.

The company’s President and Head Shyam Kumar commented that it plans to offer India-centric investment options to enable investors for diversification in their portfolios. 

The company also informed the bourses and shareholders that it plans to launch funds in alignment with its successful UCITS and India-domiciled strategies. These subscriptions will be available for UAE investors by the last quarter of Calendar Year 2025.

For the quarter ended July 2025, Kotak Mahindra Bank posted robust results. The bank registered a 14% y-o-y growth in its total advances at ₹4.45 Lakh Crore. 

At around 2.00 PM, Kotak Mahindra Bank was trading 1.28% higher at ₹2,003.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,978.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,026, and ₹1,997.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Kotak mahindra
  • Kotak Mahindra International
  • Kotak Mahindra News
  • Kotak Mahindra UAE License
  • Kotak Mahindra Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 19th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th August 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2025|06:40 AM
UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|04:09 PM
Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:32 PM
Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:27 PM
Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:16 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.