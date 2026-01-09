BHEL secures ₹5,400 Crore order from Coal India JV

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) shares jumped as much as 5% on Friday after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹5,400 Crore in Odisha from its Joint Venture company with Coal India Ltd. The company said that this is a related party transaction.

At around 1.01 PM, Bharat Heavy Electricals was trading 2.58% higher at ₹278.75, against the previous close of ₹271.75 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹285.50.

The company said that the order received is for coal gasification and raw syngas cleaning plant (LSTK 1 Package) for the JV Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd.’s (BCGCL) coal to 2,000 TPD ammonium nitrate project. This project is located in Odisha.

The contract underlines design, engineering, supply of equipment in addition to civil works, set up, commissioning, operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the LSTK 1 Package.

The company informed that the O&M services are for a preliminary acceptance period of 60 months. The period for commissioning and performance guarantee test is 42 months.

Recently, the company’s shares slid over 10% after some reports claimed that the Indian government is looking to lift restrictions on Chinese companies on placing bids for government contracts.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com