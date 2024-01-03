House Rent Allowance (HRA) Calculator

What is HRA?

HRA or House Rent Allowance is given by employers to employees to cover their rent payment expenses. It is an integral part of the CTC (Cost to Company) structure, especially in metro cities where rental rates are steep.

Typically, HRA ranges between 40-50% of the basic salary. The amount depends on factors like the city of work, company policy, grade, and tenure. For instance, HRA in Mumbai can go up to 60% of basic.

The key benefit of HRA is that it is tax-exempt under section 10(13A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, only the amount spent on rent or the prescribed limit is exempt. Any HRA not utilized for rent is taxable.