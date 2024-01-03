iifl-logo
iifl-logo

House Rent Allowance (HRA) Calculator

54000
₹50015 Lakh
0
₹015 Lakh
150000
₹50015 Lakh
120000
₹50015 Lakh
Do you live in a metro city?

Exempted HRA

₹ 27,000

Taxable HRA

₹ 93,000

Total HRA

₹ 1.2 Lac

HRA Exemption Calculator

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) is a crucial component of your salary if you live in rented accommodation. Calculating HRA exemption can be tricky with changing laws and formulas. A valuable tool to simplify calculation is the online HRA calculator.

Keep reading to learn about the HRA tax rules, explain how to maximize benefits, and outline the process to use HRA calculators effectively.

What is HRA?

HRA or House Rent Allowance is given by employers to employees to cover their rent payment expenses. It is an integral part of the CTC (Cost to Company) structure, especially in metro cities where rental rates are steep.

Typically, HRA ranges between 40-50% of the basic salary. The amount depends on factors like the city of work, company policy, grade, and tenure. For instance, HRA in Mumbai can go up to 60% of basic.

The key benefit of HRA is that it is tax-exempt under section 10(13A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, only the amount spent on rent or the prescribed limit is exempt. Any HRA not utilized for rent is taxable.

How to Use HRA Calculator

Follow these steps to use online HRA calculators effectively:

Step 1) Visit the IndiaInfoline Calculator Page
Once you’ve visited IndiaInfoline’s calculators page, Lookup HRA Calculator and then follow the steps given below to know how to use HRA Calculator.

Step 2) Input Correct Details
Provide accurate data, including basic salary, HRA amount, rent paid, and city of residence. Even minor errors can skew your results.

Step 3) Understand the Calculation Method
Review if the calculator uses the presumptive or actual HRA method for exemption calculation. This affects the limit considered.

Step 4) Cross Verify Results
Manually check the output once to ensure the calculator considered appropriate limits and method.

Step 5) Evaluate Different Scenarios
Modify the inputs to analyze the tax impact from changes in salary, HRA or rental expenses.

Step 6) Maintain Records
Keep copies of rent receipts and calculator results to substantiate HRA exemption claims during scrutiny.

How Is Exemption On HRA Calculated?

HRA exemption calculation consists of three steps:

Step 1) Find out the least of the following three amounts

  • Actual HRA received from employer
  • Rent paid annually minus 10% of basic salary
  • 50% of basic salary (40% if living in a non-metro city)

Step 2) The minimum amount from the above three options is exempt under Section 10(13A)

Step 3) Any HRA over and above this exempt amount is taxable

For instance, if your actual HRA is ₹1 lac, rent paid is ₹1.2 lac, and 50% of basic salary is ₹80,000 – then ₹80,000 is tax free HRA. The balance ₹20,000 will be added to your income and taxed.

This method is also known as the Presumptive HRA Calculation Method. Earlier, Actual HRA Method was used, which involves rent paid minus 10% of basic salary.

HRA Calculation Example

Rohan is employed with Infosys in Mumbai with the following salary structure:

  • Basic Salary – ₹50,000
  • Dearness Allowance – ₹20,000
  • House Rent Allowance – ₹30,000

He lives in a rented apartment in Mumbai, paying an annual rent of ₹3,60,000.

Step 1) Compute the 3 limits

Actual HRA = ₹30,000
Rent paid (₹3,60,000) less 10% of Basic Salary (₹5,000) = ₹3,55,000
50% of Basic Salary (50,000) = ₹25,000

Step 2) Minimum exempt HRA = ₹25,000
As per the presumptive method, 50% of basic salary (₹25,000) is the least amount.

Step 3) Taxable HRA = ₹30,000 – ₹25,000 = ₹5,000

So ₹25,000 is exempt and ₹5,000 is taxable for Rohan
Now let’s change the numbers and see the calculation:
*Scenario 1)* If Rohan gets increased HRA of ₹40,000
The minimum amount remains ₹25,000. Taxable HRA is ₹40,000 – ₹25,000 = ₹15,000
Scenario 2)* If Rohan changes his job and his new basic salary is ₹80,000
Now, 50% of the basic salary is ₹40,000, which becomes the minimum exempt amount. Entire HRA of ₹30,000 is exempt.

This demonstrates how you can recompute your HRA exemption when salary components or rental expenses change. Doing it manually can be complicated and prone to errors. This is where the HRA calculator comes into the picture.

What is an HRA Calculator

An HRA calculator is a user-friendly online tool that automates the complex calculations involved in HRA exemption. Based on your inputs, it gives accurate results within seconds.

HRA calculators are available on several financial websites, bank portals, and income tax e-filing platforms. They simplify HRA computation and maximize your benefits

HRA Calculator for E-filing Income Tax Returns

The government’s e-filing portal also offers an HRA calculator to help taxpayers accurately compute exemption when filing returns.

You can find the e-filing HRA calculator under the ‘Quick Links’ section on the portal’s home page.

Here are some tips to use it effectively:

  • Use your Form 16 details for basic salary and HRA figures
  • Input rent paid as per receipts after consolidating amounts
  • Claim HRA only for the period you were staying in rented accommodation
  • Review results page showing exempt and taxable HRA amounts
  • Enter final numbers when filing ITR under salary income schedule
  • Using the official portal’s calculator ensures error-free HRA data in your ITR.

How to Calculate HRA in India?

Calculating House Rent Allowance (HRA) in India involves understanding a straightforward formula. HRA is a component of your salary designed to cover your rent expenses and can be partially exempt from income tax. Here’s how you calculate HRA:

  • Actual Rent Paid: Determine the actual rent you pay for your accommodation during the year.
  • Salary Components: Consider the salary components that make up your earnings. These typically include your basic salary and other allowances.
  • HRA Received: Find out how much HRA you receive from your employer.
  • Calculate Exemption: To calculate the exemption, use the lowest of the following three values:

Actual HRA received from your employer.
50% of your basic salary (if you live in a metro city) or 40% (if you live in a non-metro city).

Actual rent paid minus 10% of your basic salary.
By using this formula, you can understand the portion of your HRA that is exempt from income tax, reducing your overall tax liability.

Benefits of Using an HRA Calculator

An HRA calculator simplifies the process of calculating HRA exemption. Here are the benefits of using an HRA calculator:

  • Accuracy: HRA calculations can be complex, but an HRA calculator ensures accurate and error-free results, minimizing the risk of mistakes.
  • Time-Saving: These calculators save time compared to manual calculations, making it quick and hassle-free to determine HRA exemption.
  • Money-Saving: By accurately calculating HRA exemption, you can reduce your tax liability, leading to financial savings.
  • Convenience: HRA calculators are easily accessible online, making it convenient to calculate HRA exemption from anywhere, anytime.
  • Up-to-date: They are updated with the latest tax laws and rules, ensuring compliance with the most current regulations.

Using an HRA calculator simplifies the process, helping you maximize your tax benefits and save money legally. It’s a valuable tool for salaried individuals in India.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Is it mandatory to invest HRA?

No, there is no compulsion to invest HRA. You only need to ensure that you utilize the allowance to pay rent. The unused amount will be taxed.

Can I claim HRA exemption for a home loan?

HRA exemption can only be claimed for rented accommodation. You cannot claim it against home loan EMIs.

How do I maximize HRA benefits?

Optimize benefits by claiming deduction only for the period you stayed in a rented house and providing accurate rent paid details. Also, contribute more to Section 80C to lower taxable income.

What are the changes in HRA rules in recent budgets?

The two significant changes are – the reduction of the exempt limit to 40% of basic for non-metros and the introduction of presumptive HRA calculation method.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.