Mutual Fund Disclaimer

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully. The NAVs of the schemes may go up or down depending upon the factors and forces affecting the securities market including the fluctuations in the interest rates. The past performance of the mutual funds is not necessarily indicative of future performance of the schemes. The name of the Scheme does not in any manner indicate either the quality of the Scheme or its future prospects and the returns. IIFL makes no representation/s or warranty/ies, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of any information compiled herein, and hereby disclaims any liability with regard to the same, including, without limitation, any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss. These are not Exchange traded product and the IIFL is just acting as distributor. All disputes with respect to the distribution activity, would not have access to Exchange Investor Redressal Forum or Arbitration mechanism. Investors are requested to review the prospectus carefully and obtain expert professional advice. IIFL group, associate and subsidiary companies are engaged in providing various financial services and for the said services (including the service for acquiring and sourcing the units of the fund) may earn fees or remuneration.

IIFL Securities Ltd., IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, MIDC, Thane Industrial Area, Wagle Estate, Thane – 400604. CIN: L99999MH1996PLC132983 Tel.: (91-22)2580 6650. Customer Service: 40071000. Stock Broker SEBI Regn: INZ000164132. NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249 Depository: IN-DP-185-2016. MF Distributor ARN: 47791. PMS SEBI Regn: INP000002213. Investment Adviser SEBI Regn. INA00000623. Research Analyst SEBI Regn: INH000000248. Kindly refer to www.indiainfoline.com for detailed disclaimer and risk factors. Loan products are offered by IIFL Finance Ltd. & IIFL Home Finance Ltd & IIFL Home Finance Ltd and Insurance Products are offered by LivLong Insurance Brokers Ltd. (Formerly IIFL Insurance Brokers Limited).