other global indices

Shanghai Composite

3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)

S&P ASX 200

8250.549.3 (0.6%)

BSE Sensex

79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)

Dow

42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)

US 30

42500.4102.7 (0.24%)

CAC 40

7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)

FTSE 100

8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)

DAX

19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)

S&P

5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)

Hang Seng

19760.28136.95 (0.7%)

US Tech Composite

19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)

Nikkei 225

39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)

Nifty 50

24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)

Gift Nifty

24060-90 (-0.37%)

Taiwan Weighted

22908.376.24 (0.33%)

Gift Nifty NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Important Links

Gift Nifty

24,158.5
(273%)
Jan 2, 2025|09:00:00 PM

Gift Nifty Stock Price Analysis

Day Price Range:1D return (-0.37%)
LTP 24150

24053.5Low

24242High

Week Price Range:1W returns (1.03%)
LTP 23816

23572.5Low

24306High

Month Price Range:1M returns (-1.37%)
LTP 24395

23572.5Low

24930High

52W Price Range:1Y returns (10.31%)
LTP 21812.5

21150Low

26453High

Gift Nifty Technical

Current Price

24,060.5 -89.5 (-0.37%)

pointer

Bullish Moving Average

7

Bearish Moving Average

9

5 Day

23947.2

10 Day

23976.4

12 Day

24001.6

20 Day

24083.7

Gift Nifty RESISTANCE AND SUPPORT

PIVOT

24086.50

First Resistance

24378.00

First Support

23867.00

Second Resistance

24597.50

Second Support

23575.50

Third Resistance

24889.00

Third Support

23356.00

RSI

50.56

MACD Single Line

-105.36

MFI

-

MACD

-127.24

First Resistance

24378.00

Second Resistance

24597.50

Third Resistance

24889.00

First Support

23867.00

Second Support

23575.50

Third Support

23356.00

RSI

50.56

MFI

-

MACD Single Line

-105.36

MACD

-127.24

TOP INDIAN INDICES

NSE

BSE

Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)

Nifty 50

24,004.75

-183.90 | -0.76

Nifty IT

43,726.55

-625.20 | -1.41

Nifty Next 50

69,192.45

88.85 | 0.13

Nifty Bank

50,988.8

-616.75 | -1.20

Nifty Energy

35,894.05

178.15 | 0.50

Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)

Nifty 50

24,004.75

-183.90 | -0.76

Nifty IT

43,726.55

-625.20 | -1.41

Nifty Next 50

69,192.45

88.85 | 0.13

Nifty Bank

50,988.8

-616.75 | -1.20

Nifty Energy

35,894.05

178.15 | 0.50

View More

Gift Nifty NEWS

