Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

30 Jan 2026 , 06:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ITC Limited: The company posted a 6.10% y-o-y decline in its net profit to ₹5,088 Crore, this is slightly below the street estimates. Revenue for the period jumped as much as 5.70% on a y-o-y basis to ₹18,017 Crore. EBITDA for Q3FY26 came in 7.60% higher to ₹6,271 Crore. Margins for the quarter improved to 34.80%. The quarter included a labour code impact of ₹274 Crore.

Dabur India: The business posted a net profit growth of 7.30% on a y-o-y basis to ₹553.60 Crore. Revenue for the period jumped 6% to ₹3,558.60 Crore. EBITDA witnessed a growth of 7.7% to ₹734 Crore and operating margin came in at 20.60%.

Swiggy Limited: The food delivery business posted a wider net loss of ₹1,065 Crore for the quarter ended December 2025. In the year-ago period, the business posted a net loss of ₹800 Crore. Revenue jumped 54% on a year-on-year basis to ₹6,148 Crore. EBITDA for Q3FY26 was reported at ₹782 Crore as compared to ₹725 Crore in the previous comparable period.

Vedanta: The business posted a robust Q3 performance with a net profit growth of 60.10% y-o-y to ₹5,710 Crore. Revenue and EBITDA witnessed a growth of 37% to ₹23,369 Crore, and ₹6,866 Crore, respectively. Margins for the period came in flat at 29.40%.

HUDCO: The company posted a 3% y-o-y downside in its net profit for the quarter at ₹713 Crore. Net interest income for the period under review jumped marginally by 4.20% to ₹1,024 Crore. Additionally, the company’s board has also approved a third interim dividend of ₹1.15 per share.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

