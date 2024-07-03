iifl-logo-icon 1
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Share Price

245.91
(1.52%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:38 PM

  • Open242.85
  • Day's High254.29
  • 52 Wk High353.7
  • Prev. Close242.23
  • Day's Low242.25
  • 52 Wk Low 122.7
  • Turnover (lac)28,485.1
  • P/E19.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value89.22
  • EPS12.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49,228.72
  • Div. Yield1.71
  • Open232.4
  • Day's High234.49
  • Spot227.58
  • Prev. Close232.45
  • Day's Low225.6
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot2,425
  • OI(Chg %)3,92,850 (10.62%)
  • Roll Over%13.66
  • Roll Cost1.75
  • Traded Vol.74,69,000 (37.68%)
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

242.85

Prev. Close

242.23

Turnover(Lac.)

28,485.1

Day's High

254.29

Day's Low

242.25

52 Week's High

353.7

52 Week's Low

122.7

Book Value

89.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49,228.72

P/E

19.67

EPS

12.32

Divi. Yield

1.71

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.65

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NBCC and HUDCO's market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

NBCC and HUDCO’s market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

28 Nov 2024|03:32 PM

In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.

HUDCO' net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

HUDCO’ net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

30 Oct 2024|11:45 AM

Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.

HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

22 Aug 2024|11:21 AM

According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.

HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

13 Aug 2024|12:51 PM

Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 11.36%

Institutions: 11.36%

Non-Institutions: 13.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,001.9

2,001.9

2,001.9

2,001.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14,612.4

13,443.35

12,466.42

11,187.15

Net Worth

16,614.3

15,445.25

14,468.32

13,189.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5,983.55

-228.13

3,416.98

-2,186.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,784.29

7,049.46

6,954.08

7,234.58

7,532.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,784.29

7,049.46

6,954.08

7,234.58

7,532.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

163.81

36.72

43.58

43.15

39.52

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Corporate Planning)

M Nagaraj

Official Director (Part time)

Sanjeet

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikas Goyal.

Chairman & Managing Director

SANJAY SHILENDRAKUMAR KULSHRESTHA

Director (Finance)

Daljeet Singh Khatri

Official Director (Part time)

AROKIARAJ SOLOMON

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

Summary

HUDCO was incorporated as The Housing and Urban Development Finance Corporation Private Limited on April 25, 1970, as a Private Limited Company and granted a certificate of incorporation by the then Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 9, 1974, was issued by the then Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Presently, the Company is a Public Sector Undertaking engaged in providing loan financing for housing and urban infrastructure projects in India. In 1977, HUDCO launched rural housing schemes for providing loan assistance for construction of rural houses. In 1986, the company established the Human Settlement Management Institute, the research, and training division of the company. In 1988, the company commenced urban infrastructure financing. In 1996, the company was notified as a public financial institution under Section 4A of the Companies Act, 1956 by the Department of Company Affairs, Ministry of Finance, GoI. In 1999, HUDCO began retail financing under the brand name HUDCO Niwas. In 2012, the companys profit after tax (PAT) crossed Rs 600 crore marks. During the financial year 2011-2012, the company raised Rs 5000 crore through an issue of tax-free bonds, as allocated by the CBDT in its budget allocation for the year, including Rs 4684.7 crore raised through a public issue of tax-free bonds. In 2013, HUDCOs PAT crossed Rs 70
Company FAQs

What is the Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹245.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd is ₹49228.72 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd is 19.67 and 2.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd is ₹122.7 and ₹353.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd?

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.94%, 3 Years at 83.57%, 1 Year at 93.94%, 6 Month at -18.56%, 3 Month at 7.63% and 1 Month at 4.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 11.37 %
Public - 13.63 %

