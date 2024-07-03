Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹242.85
Prev. Close₹242.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹28,485.1
Day's High₹254.29
Day's Low₹242.25
52 Week's High₹353.7
52 Week's Low₹122.7
Book Value₹89.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49,228.72
P/E19.67
EPS12.32
Divi. Yield1.71
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.Read More
According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.Read More
Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
2,001.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,612.4
13,443.35
12,466.42
11,187.15
Net Worth
16,614.3
15,445.25
14,468.32
13,189.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5,983.55
-228.13
3,416.98
-2,186.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,784.29
7,049.46
6,954.08
7,234.58
7,532.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,784.29
7,049.46
6,954.08
7,234.58
7,532.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
163.81
36.72
43.58
43.15
39.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Corporate Planning)
M Nagaraj
Official Director (Part time)
Sanjeet
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikas Goyal.
Chairman & Managing Director
SANJAY SHILENDRAKUMAR KULSHRESTHA
Director (Finance)
Daljeet Singh Khatri
Official Director (Part time)
AROKIARAJ SOLOMON
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
Summary
HUDCO was incorporated as The Housing and Urban Development Finance Corporation Private Limited on April 25, 1970, as a Private Limited Company and granted a certificate of incorporation by the then Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 9, 1974, was issued by the then Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Presently, the Company is a Public Sector Undertaking engaged in providing loan financing for housing and urban infrastructure projects in India. In 1977, HUDCO launched rural housing schemes for providing loan assistance for construction of rural houses. In 1986, the company established the Human Settlement Management Institute, the research, and training division of the company. In 1988, the company commenced urban infrastructure financing. In 1996, the company was notified as a public financial institution under Section 4A of the Companies Act, 1956 by the Department of Company Affairs, Ministry of Finance, GoI. In 1999, HUDCO began retail financing under the brand name HUDCO Niwas. In 2012, the companys profit after tax (PAT) crossed Rs 600 crore marks. During the financial year 2011-2012, the company raised Rs 5000 crore through an issue of tax-free bonds, as allocated by the CBDT in its budget allocation for the year, including Rs 4684.7 crore raised through a public issue of tax-free bonds. In 2013, HUDCOs PAT crossed Rs 70
Read More
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹245.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd is ₹49228.72 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd is 19.67 and 2.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd is ₹122.7 and ₹353.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.94%, 3 Years at 83.57%, 1 Year at 93.94%, 6 Month at -18.56%, 3 Month at 7.63% and 1 Month at 4.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.