Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

234.8
(4.36%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,182.1

33.034,49,456.435,613.710.514,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,680.65

174.372,70,889.69907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

146.19

28.711,86,879.641,612.651.056,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

279

333.431,75,827.14304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

433.45

9.21,43,587.434,370.443.113,206.57260.36

H U D C O: RELATED NEWS

NBCC and HUDCO’s market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

NBCC and HUDCO’s market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

28 Nov 2024|03:32 PM

In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.

Read More
HUDCO’ net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

HUDCO’ net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

30 Oct 2024|11:45 AM

Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.

Read More
HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

22 Aug 2024|11:21 AM

According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.

Read More
HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

13 Aug 2024|12:51 PM

Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.

Read More

