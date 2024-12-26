iifl-logo-icon 1
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Option Chain

214.19
(-5.70%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
1,04,2750%₹28.05-32.49%200₹0.05-50%94,5750%
--205₹0.10%29,1000%
--210₹0.050%4,65,6000%
--215₹0.05-66.66%1,38,225-3.38%
60,6250%₹28.450%220₹0.05-50%80,025-46.77%
29,100-20%₹2.85-86.09%225₹0.05-75%1,30,950-10%
3,54,050-33.63%₹0.05-98.36%230₹0.4-46.66%3,80,725-57.90%
2,71,600-32.12%₹0.05-92.85%235₹684.61%1,74,600-50.68%
11,68,850-26.18%₹0.05-80%240₹12.0553.5%5,01,975-23.33%
8,85,125-17.23%₹0.05-75%245₹17.331.55%2,86,150-43.54%
18,62,400-3.39%₹0.05-66.66%250₹22.2527.87%5,89,275-9.66%
11,64,000-0.82%₹0.050%255₹28.4528.44%2,88,575-6.29%
27,16,0000.53%₹0.05-50%260₹33.2522.24%2,86,150-5.6%
12,56,1500%₹0.050%265₹38.136.55%1,30,9500%
10,93,6750.66%₹0.05-50%270₹43.111.08%55,775-11.53%
3,27,3750%₹0.050%275--
8,75,4250%₹0.050%280--
1,64,9000%₹0.050%285--
1,94,0000%₹0.050%290--

H U D C O: Related NEWS

NBCC and HUDCO's market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

NBCC and HUDCO’s market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

28 Nov 2024|03:32 PM

In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.

HUDCO' net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

HUDCO’ net profit zooms to ₹689 Crore in Q2FY25

30 Oct 2024|11:45 AM

Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.

HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

HUDCO and YEIDA sign pact for long-term financial assistance

22 Aug 2024|11:21 AM

According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.

HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

HUDCO reports surge in Q1 disbursements to ₹12,600 Crore

13 Aug 2024|12:51 PM

Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.

