|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|1,04,2750%
|₹28.05-32.49%
|200
|₹0.05-50%
|94,5750%
|-
|-
|205
|₹0.10%
|29,1000%
|-
|-
|210
|₹0.050%
|4,65,6000%
|-
|-
|215
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,38,225-3.38%
|60,6250%
|₹28.450%
|220
|₹0.05-50%
|80,025-46.77%
|29,100-20%
|₹2.85-86.09%
|225
|₹0.05-75%
|1,30,950-10%
|3,54,050-33.63%
|₹0.05-98.36%
|230
|₹0.4-46.66%
|3,80,725-57.90%
|2,71,600-32.12%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|235
|₹684.61%
|1,74,600-50.68%
|11,68,850-26.18%
|₹0.05-80%
|240
|₹12.0553.5%
|5,01,975-23.33%
|8,85,125-17.23%
|₹0.05-75%
|245
|₹17.331.55%
|2,86,150-43.54%
|18,62,400-3.39%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|250
|₹22.2527.87%
|5,89,275-9.66%
|11,64,000-0.82%
|₹0.050%
|255
|₹28.4528.44%
|2,88,575-6.29%
|27,16,0000.53%
|₹0.05-50%
|260
|₹33.2522.24%
|2,86,150-5.6%
|12,56,1500%
|₹0.050%
|265
|₹38.136.55%
|1,30,9500%
|10,93,6750.66%
|₹0.05-50%
|270
|₹43.111.08%
|55,775-11.53%
|3,27,3750%
|₹0.050%
|275
|-
|-
|8,75,4250%
|₹0.050%
|280
|-
|-
|1,64,9000%
|₹0.050%
|285
|-
|-
|1,94,0000%
|₹0.050%
|290
|-
|-
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.Read More
According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.Read More
Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.Read More
