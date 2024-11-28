Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
75%
75%
75%
75.16%
81.8%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
11.36%
14.34%
13.3%
13%
7.8%
Non-Institutions
13.63%
10.65%
11.69%
11.82%
10.38%
Total Non-Promoter
25%
25%
25%
24.83%
18.19%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
Dividend income increased marginally in the second quarter to ₹7.28 Crore from ₹5.66 Crore in the previous year's quarter.Read More
According to the statement, the agreement is to provide long-term financial assistance to YEIDA's various initiatives.Read More
Gross NPA for the quarter increased to 2.42% from 2.71% the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.33% from 0.36% in March.Read More
