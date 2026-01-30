iifl-logo

HUDCO Q3 net profit slips 3% y-o-y; stock tumbles ~5%

30 Jan 2026 , 11:09 AM

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) posted a net profit of ₹713 Crore for the quarter ended December 2025. This is down by 3% on a year-on-year basis against ₹735 Crore in the same period previous year. The business said that its Net interest income (NII) for the quarter jumped 4.2% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,024 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, it reported NII of ₹983 Crore.

After this announcement, the company’s counter slipped as much as 5% to ₹192.80. 

At around 11.07 AM, HUDCO was trading 4.89% lower at ₹193.99, against the previous close of ₹203.97 on NSE.

Additionally, the company informed that its board of directors approved a third interim dividend of ₹1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. It is equivalent to 11.50% on the face value of ₹10 each.

The company has fixed February 7, 2026 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the dividend. It plans to make the payment of interim dividend within a period of 30 days of its declaration.

Additionally, HUDCO approved an enhancement of its annual borrowing plan for FY26 from existing ₹65,000 Crore to ₹80,000 Crore.

The updated borrowing programme includes various debt segments. This consists of bonds and debentures via private or public placement, term loans, external commercial borrowings, commercial papers, and financial assistance from multilateral bodies. HUDCO will modify the revised plan in a timely manner.

