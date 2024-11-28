iifl-logo-icon 1
Banks News

CSB Bank Shares Surge 7% on Strong Q3 Results

2 Jan 2025|10:42 AM

The main driver of this growth was the 28.10% YoY increase in term deposits, which went from Rs 19,802 crore to Rs 25,365 crore.

TOP Banks NEWS

CSB Bank Shares Surge 7% on Strong Q3 Results

The main driver of this growth was the 28.10% YoY increase in term deposits, which went from Rs 19,802 crore to Rs 25,365 crore.

2 Jan 2025|10:42 AM
CSB Bank Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Deposits and Loans

Term deposits saw a big jump, increasing by 28.10% to ₹25,365 crore from ₹19,802 crore.

2 Jan 2025|12:04 AM
South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

Profits rose by 18.1% to ₹324.5 crore from ₹274.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

1 Jan 2025|11:44 PM
SBI Stock Down After Rama Mohan Rao Amara Named MD

The business also said that the appointment was made for a three-year term, beginning on the day he assumed responsibility for his position.

19 Dec 2024|11:51 AM
HDFC Bank Shares Surge 2% After Block Deal

On November 28, during intraday trading, the bank's market value last crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore threshold before the shares fell below Rs 1,800.

3 Dec 2024|01:22 PM
RBI Pushes Banks to Activate Frozen Accounts

The RBI has recommended that banks launch special programs aimed at reactivating frozen or inactive accounts in order to accomplish this.

3 Dec 2024|12:57 PM
