The main driver of this growth was the 28.10% YoY increase in term deposits, which went from Rs 19,802 crore to Rs 25,365 crore.
Term deposits saw a big jump, increasing by 28.10% to ₹25,365 crore from ₹19,802 crore.
Profits rose by 18.1% to ₹324.5 crore from ₹274.8 crore in the same quarter last year.
The business also said that the appointment was made for a three-year term, beginning on the day he assumed responsibility for his position.
On November 28, during intraday trading, the bank's market value last crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore threshold before the shares fell below Rs 1,800.
The RBI has recommended that banks launch special programs aimed at reactivating frozen or inactive accounts in order to accomplish this.
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
