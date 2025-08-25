iifl-logo

SMBC gets RBI nod for YES Bank’s stake acquisition; stock gains ~5%

25 Aug 2025 , 12:56 PM

Yes Bank shares gained as much as 5.4% to an intraday high of ₹20.20 on the NSE in Monday’s intraday session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)’s acquisition. SMBC will acquire up to 24.99% of the private lender’s paid-up share capital and voting rights.

At around 12.35 PM, Yes Bank was trading 1.30% higher at ₹19.53, against the previous close of ₹19.28 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹20.20, and ₹19.51, respectively.

Yes Bank informed on Saturday that with the approval of RBI, the Japanese banking major is poised to acquire a significant minority stake in the bank. However, the bank also informed that SMBC will not be classified as a promoter of Yes Bank even after this acquisition.

The stated approval is valid for a period of 1 year. The period of beginning is August 22, 2025, as per the company’s regulatory filing by Yes Bank.

The move comes under the Japanese Banking major’s plan to ramp up its stake in the lender to 20% through a secondary market stake purchase.

This includes a 13.19% stake from State Bank of India and an additional 6.81% stake from seven other entities. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

