Summary

HDFC Bank Limited is a publicly held banking company engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations. Headquartered in Mumbai, HDFC Bank is a new generation private sector bank providing a wide range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. The Bank has two subsidiary companies, HDFC Securities Limited (HSL) and HDB Financial Services Limited (HDBFSL). In addition, Bank has branch operations in Bahrain, Hong Kong, Dubai and Offshore Banking Unit at International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), GIFT City,The Banks ATM network can be accessed by all domestic and international Visa/MasterCard, Visa Electron/Maestro, Plus/Cirrus and American Express Credit/Charge cardholders. The Banks shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The Banks American Depository Shares (ADS) are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Banks Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) are listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange.HDFC Bank Limited was incorporated on August 30, 1994 by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. In the year 1994, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd was amongst the first to receive an in principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to set up a bank in the private sector, as part of the RBIs liberalization of the Indian Banki

Read More