HDFC Bank Ltd Share Price

1,716.9
(-1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,740.1
  • Day's High1,757.2
  • 52 Wk High1,880
  • Prev. Close1,749.2
  • Day's Low1,711.45
  • 52 Wk Low 1,363.55
  • Turnover (lac)97,728.45
  • P/E20.31
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value618.76
  • EPS86.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,13,139.3
  • Div. Yield1.11
  • Open1,599.2
  • Day's High1,624.8
  • Spot1,616.85
  • Prev. Close1,605.75
  • Day's Low1,597.4
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot550
  • OI(Chg %)-10,13,100 (-3.15%)
  • Roll Over%9.83
  • Roll Cost1.32
  • Traded Vol.3,81,00,150 (-21.44%)
HDFC Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

1,740.1

Prev. Close

1,749.2

Turnover(Lac.)

97,728.45

Day's High

1,757.2

Day's Low

1,711.45

52 Week's High

1,880

52 Week's Low

1,363.55

Book Value

618.76

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,13,139.3

P/E

20.31

EPS

86.14

Divi. Yield

1.11

HDFC Bank Ltd Corporate Action

20 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 19.5

Record Date: 10 May, 2024

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

HDFC Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HDFC Bank Shares Surge 2% After Block Deal

HDFC Bank Shares Surge 2% After Block Deal

3 Dec 2024|01:22 PM

On November 28, during intraday trading, the bank's market value last crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore threshold before the shares fell below Rs 1,800.

HDFC Bank Market Cap Crosses Rs 14 Lakh Crore

HDFC Bank Market Cap Crosses Rs 14 Lakh Crore

28 Nov 2024|02:19 PM

HDFC Bank shares were down 0.14% at Rs 1,808.40 at 11:17 a.m. The stock increased 1.4% earlier in the day to hit a record high of Rs 1,836.05.

HDFC puts on sale car loans worth ₹12,000 Crore

HDFC puts on sale car loans worth ₹12,000 Crore

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

In September, the bank issued a similar securitization of ₹9,062 Crore in car loans, which were likewise rated AAA by India Ratings.

RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

13 Nov 2024|02:02 PM

In addition to the capital conservation buffer, these banks are required to maintain an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement.

HDFC Bank Outpaces Adani Group with ₹28,000 Crore Market Cap Boost

HDFC Bank Outpaces Adani Group with ₹28,000 Crore Market Cap Boost

23 Oct 2024|07:54 PM

Adani Enterprises leads the Adani Group with a market cap of ₹3.3 lakh crore.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

HDFC Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:13 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 72.50%

Institutions: 72.50%

Non-Institutions: 14.04%

Custodian: 13.44%

Share Price

HDFC Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

759.69

557.97

554.55

551.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,39,486.11

2,79,641.03

2,39,538.38

2,03,169.55

Net Worth

4,40,245.8

2,80,199

2,40,092.93

2,03,720.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-6,155.67

2,371.57

14,305.03

11,978.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

HDFC Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HDFC Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Deputy Managing Director

Kaizad Bharucha

Independent Director

SANDEEP PAREKH

Independent Director

M D Ranganath

Non Executive Director

Renu S Karnad

Managing Director & CEO

Sashidhar Jagdishan

Independent Director

Sunita Maheshwari

Part Time Chairman

Atanu Chakraborty

Independent Director

Lily Vadera

Executive Director

Bhavesh Zaveri

Non Executive Director

K M Mistry

Whole Time Director

V Srinivasa Rangan

Independent Director

Harsh Kumar Bhanwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AJAY GIRIDHARILAL AGARWAL

Additional Director

Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HDFC Bank Ltd

Summary

HDFC Bank Limited is a publicly held banking company engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations. Headquartered in Mumbai, HDFC Bank is a new generation private sector bank providing a wide range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. The Bank has two subsidiary companies, HDFC Securities Limited (HSL) and HDB Financial Services Limited (HDBFSL). In addition, Bank has branch operations in Bahrain, Hong Kong, Dubai and Offshore Banking Unit at International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), GIFT City,The Banks ATM network can be accessed by all domestic and international Visa/MasterCard, Visa Electron/Maestro, Plus/Cirrus and American Express Credit/Charge cardholders. The Banks shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The Banks American Depository Shares (ADS) are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Banks Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) are listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange.HDFC Bank Limited was incorporated on August 30, 1994 by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. In the year 1994, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd was amongst the first to receive an in principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to set up a bank in the private sector, as part of the RBIs liberalization of the Indian Banki
Company FAQs

What is the HDFC Bank Ltd share price today?

The HDFC Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1716.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HDFC Bank Ltd is ₹1313139.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HDFC Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HDFC Bank Ltd is 20.31 and 2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HDFC Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HDFC Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HDFC Bank Ltd is ₹1363.55 and ₹1880 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HDFC Bank Ltd?

HDFC Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.64%, 3 Years at 4.80%, 1 Year at 4.56%, 6 Month at -1.10%, 3 Month at 4.00% and 1 Month at -4.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HDFC Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HDFC Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 72.51 %
Public - 14.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR HDFC Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

