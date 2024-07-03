SectorBanks
Open₹1,740.1
Prev. Close₹1,749.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹97,728.45
Day's High₹1,757.2
Day's Low₹1,711.45
52 Week's High₹1,880
52 Week's Low₹1,363.55
Book Value₹618.76
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,13,139.3
P/E20.31
EPS86.14
Divi. Yield1.11
On November 28, during intraday trading, the bank's market value last crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore threshold before the shares fell below Rs 1,800.Read More
HDFC Bank shares were down 0.14% at Rs 1,808.40 at 11:17 a.m. The stock increased 1.4% earlier in the day to hit a record high of Rs 1,836.05.Read More
In September, the bank issued a similar securitization of ₹9,062 Crore in car loans, which were likewise rated AAA by India Ratings.Read More
In addition to the capital conservation buffer, these banks are required to maintain an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement.Read More
Adani Enterprises leads the Adani Group with a market cap of ₹3.3 lakh crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
759.69
557.97
554.55
551.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,39,486.11
2,79,641.03
2,39,538.38
2,03,169.55
Net Worth
4,40,245.8
2,80,199
2,40,092.93
2,03,720.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-6,155.67
2,371.57
14,305.03
11,978.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Deputy Managing Director
Kaizad Bharucha
Independent Director
SANDEEP PAREKH
Independent Director
M D Ranganath
Non Executive Director
Renu S Karnad
Managing Director & CEO
Sashidhar Jagdishan
Independent Director
Sunita Maheshwari
Part Time Chairman
Atanu Chakraborty
Independent Director
Lily Vadera
Executive Director
Bhavesh Zaveri
Non Executive Director
K M Mistry
Whole Time Director
V Srinivasa Rangan
Independent Director
Harsh Kumar Bhanwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AJAY GIRIDHARILAL AGARWAL
Additional Director
Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan
Summary
HDFC Bank Limited is a publicly held banking company engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations. Headquartered in Mumbai, HDFC Bank is a new generation private sector bank providing a wide range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. The Bank has two subsidiary companies, HDFC Securities Limited (HSL) and HDB Financial Services Limited (HDBFSL). In addition, Bank has branch operations in Bahrain, Hong Kong, Dubai and Offshore Banking Unit at International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), GIFT City,The Banks ATM network can be accessed by all domestic and international Visa/MasterCard, Visa Electron/Maestro, Plus/Cirrus and American Express Credit/Charge cardholders. The Banks shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The Banks American Depository Shares (ADS) are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Banks Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) are listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange.HDFC Bank Limited was incorporated on August 30, 1994 by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. In the year 1994, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd was amongst the first to receive an in principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to set up a bank in the private sector, as part of the RBIs liberalization of the Indian Banki
The HDFC Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1716.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HDFC Bank Ltd is ₹1313139.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HDFC Bank Ltd is 20.31 and 2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HDFC Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HDFC Bank Ltd is ₹1363.55 and ₹1880 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HDFC Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.64%, 3 Years at 4.80%, 1 Year at 4.56%, 6 Month at -1.10%, 3 Month at 4.00% and 1 Month at -4.22%.
