|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|HDFC Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter/ half-year ending September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) for the quarter/half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|HDFC Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 20, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the First quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 20, 2024 Adoption of Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024
|Board Meeting
|20 Apr 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|HDFC Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of HDFC Bank Limited to be held on April 20 2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 20/03/2024) HDFC Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation of our intimation dated March 20, 2024 regarding conducting the meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited on Saturday, April 20, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at the said meeting, may consider annual renewal of issuance of Long-Term Bonds (Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing), Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital) and Tier II Capital Bonds over the period of next twelve months through private placement mode. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 20, 2024 - Dividend Pursuant to Regulations 30, 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (the Regulations), we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 19.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 1950 %) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, May 10, 2024. Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Bank, shall be paid after the AGM to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Banks Register of Members/ Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Friday, May 10, 2024, 2024. Please note that the Dividend was approved by the Board at 02.20 p.m. at its meeting held today, and thereafter the Board meeting continued for consideration of other agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)
On November 28, during intraday trading, the bank's market value last crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore threshold before the shares fell below Rs 1,800.Read More
HDFC Bank shares were down 0.14% at Rs 1,808.40 at 11:17 a.m. The stock increased 1.4% earlier in the day to hit a record high of Rs 1,836.05.Read More
In September, the bank issued a similar securitization of ₹9,062 Crore in car loans, which were likewise rated AAA by India Ratings.Read More
In addition to the capital conservation buffer, these banks are required to maintain an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement.Read More
Adani Enterprises leads the Adani Group with a market cap of ₹3.3 lakh crore.Read More
HDB Financial Services, founded in 2007, offers secured and unsecured loans and operates more than 1,680 branches across India.Read More
The sale price is set at ₹9.60 per share, and the transaction will be conducted entirely in cash.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
This would be the latest in a series of moves the bank has taken to normalise its balance sheet and enhance its NIM.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.