HDFC Bank approves 1:1 bonus issue; ₹5 special dividend

21 Jul 2025 , 12:17 PM

HDFC Bank Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, at the conclusion of its board meeting held on Saturday, July 19.

This means that the shareholders will be eligible to receive one free share for every one share held by them as on record date. However, the company has not disclosed the record date yet.

In addition to this, the company’s board has approved a special interim dividend of ₹5 per share. For this special dividend, the company has announced July 25, 2025, as the record date. 

This announcement comes after HDFC Bank secured ₹10,000 Crore as part of its partial stake sale in its non-bank lending arm HDB Financial Services, during the IPO.

HDFC Bank has previously not issued bonus shares to its shareholders noted the BSE data available. This will be the first bonus issue by the company.

At the end of June quarter, HDFC Bank had over 36 Lakh small retail shareholders or those having an authorised share capital of up to ₹2 Lakh.

Previously in 2011, the company carried out a stock split of one share of ₹10 into five shares of ₹2 each. 

During the last month, the bank announced a dividend of ₹22 per share to its shareholders. In May 2024, the company paid a dividend of ₹19.50 per share.

