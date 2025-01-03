iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty Smallcap 100

Nifty Small 100 SHARE PRICE

19,033.69

(-46.65)negative-bottom arrow(-0.24%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

19,120.34

Prev. Close

19,080.35

Market Cap.

22,17,414.51

Div Yield

0.97

PE

35.26

PB

35.26

19,009.44

19,224.94

Performance

One Week (%)

1.87

One Month (%)

1.24

One Year (%)

25.61

YTD (%)

21

Nifty Small 100 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Aegis Logistics Ltd

811.45

834.85

805

3,56,819

Atul Ltd

6,878.2

7,035

6,855

35,400

Bata India Ltd

1,460.8

1,464.95

1,415

3,38,906

Blue Star Ltd

2,337.55

2,352.5

2,292.7

8,66,412

CESC Ltd

185.9

192.27

185.2

46,32,795

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2,384.75

2,494

2,369.05

1,23,317

Finolex Cables Ltd

1,154.35

1,176.6

1,151

1,03,153

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

984.7

992.2

978.45

2,71,604

Zensar Technologies Ltd

794.1

810.75

775.05

16,76,382

Castrol India Ltd

202.16

205.4

201.3

26,10,998

The Ramco Cements Ltd

985.7

994.95

981.5

3,66,014

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

1,095.85

1,131.35

1,090

3,31,801

Raymond Ltd

1,786.2

1,838.5

1,757.95

6,57,084

HFCL Ltd

114.4

116.4

113.6

88,26,865

Apar Industries Ltd

10,950.7

11,160

10,491.2

2,69,115

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

1,189.9

1,214.5

1,186.05

4,45,716

Swan Energy Ltd

754.9

771.4

741.8

48,78,604

Radico Khaitan Ltd

2,590.55

2,637

2,579

2,16,863

Welspun Living Ltd

163.49

166.76

162.55

14,06,083

BEML Ltd

4,142.4

4,229.2

4,131.4

95,420

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

218.18

207

1,29,05,967

ITI Ltd

457.1

457.1

379.05

8,92,44,470

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

633.45

647.35

631

11,38,036

Aarti Industries Ltd

420.1

424.4

415.2

12,75,022

HBL Engineering Ltd

624.5

633.55

622.5

6,33,674

NCC Ltd

276.95

280.95

275.85

21,43,675

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

222.61

226.4

222

6,44,402

Trident Ltd

34.09

34.87

33.97

71,77,437

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

500.3

509.4

499

8,21,486

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

125.51

132.8

124

2,96,01,420

IFCI Ltd

61.37

62.82

61.11

53,81,884

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.23

256.68

248.56

35,73,778

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1,281.85

1,312.5

1,275.8

3,71,263

Natco Pharma Ltd

1,366.75

1,393

1,365

3,77,782

UCO Bank

44.96

45.73

44.15

76,15,652

Ircon International Ltd

216.6

223.8

215.9

50,01,600

Central Bank of India

55.11

56.47

54.12

83,59,053

RBL Bank Ltd

162.79

164

158.31

1,11,67,310

Manappuram Finance Ltd

187.72

192.2

186.71

52,73,436

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

790.45

815

785.1

8,07,329

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

100.76

103.1

100.5

31,86,318

Sonata Software Ltd

628.65

634.05

622.35

2,60,395

Redington Ltd

201.66

204.5

200.21

10,75,516

NBCC (India) Ltd

92.52

94.57

92.31

63,17,583

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

1,642.9

1,679.8

1,632.05

3,36,624

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,312.85

1,329.5

1,290

17,84,772

Cyient Ltd

1,776.85

1,808

1,771

4,01,670

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

326.55

335

322.05

5,79,415

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

428.2

430.4

421.9

3,47,557

PVR Inox Ltd

1,302.15

1,329

1,295.1

2,38,784

Jyothy Labs Ltd

403.2

406

399.8

3,52,990

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

926.65

939.8

922

6,47,945

Birlasoft Ltd

552.15

568.8

551.55

15,63,153

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

1,117.7

1,142.6

1,105

10,73,086

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,805.35

1,828.5

1,800.05

19,31,395

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,636.1

1,645.85

1,616.55

2,96,780

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

79.42

82.29

77.54

1,24,79,445

Olectra Greentech Ltd

1,489.65

1,518

1,482

2,15,651

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd

422.55

427.95

418.55

19,65,179

BLS International Services Ltd

505.5

521.8

498.1

50,70,736

Triveni Turbine Ltd

778.05

786

766

8,69,609

IIFL Finance Ltd

421

440.45

420.2

25,25,567

JBM Auto Ltd

1,578.35

1,611

1,574.95

63,859

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

367.05

372.7

365.5

3,26,103

Rites Ltd

295.2

304.9

293.3

82,48,392

Tanla Platforms Ltd

721.9

754.45

718.15

31,17,710

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

3,359.65

3,369

3,288.1

88,157

Firstsource Solutions Ltd

401.25

406.9

393.2

44,53,619

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

917.4

928

913.7

3,62,185

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

6,160.85

6,413.4

6,140

2,80,929

K E C International Ltd

1,223.8

1,232.7

1,206.5

5,16,878

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

1,518.1

1,558.7

1,510.05

2,36,385

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

1,295.1

1,304.35

1,269.4

3,09,378

Tejas Networks Ltd

1,195.6

1,220

1,192.9

3,66,046

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

934.55

951.4

928.8

7,71,285

Angel One Ltd

2,856.2

2,999

2,849.2

19,55,300

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

509.45

524.35

506.75

14,02,890

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

2,485.25

2,542

2,477.9

79,080

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

2,944.65

3,034.9

2,908.25

3,33,140

Inox Wind Ltd

184.81

191.4

184.02

34,61,729

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,310.4

1,312.95

1,298.2

1,40,283

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

776.85

802

740

45,75,913

AAVAS Financiers Ltd

1,701.35

1,719.6

1,695.45

1,56,024

Laurus Labs Ltd

611.75

614.95

600.7

15,11,469

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

7,745.2

7,900

7,585.55

7,53,198

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

5,096.05

5,287.85

5,085.25

3,98,625

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

972.8

1,007

956.8

19,47,758

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

366.75

373.5

364.7

39,72,116

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,297.15

1,311.35

1,290.15

3,12,656

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

521.35

528.95

520

4,41,079

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2,250.4

2,338.05

2,244.45

2,36,016

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

738.1

747

723.1

6,94,970

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

177.02

182.63

175.9

25,89,598

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

327.7

335.95

326.3

8,01,630

Affle India Ltd

1,781.25

1,822.75

1,765

1,71,108

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

469.55

475.45

464.25

4,84,309

NMDC Steel Ltd

43.44

44.18

43.35

22,25,022

Piramal Pharma Ltd

254.85

260.8

254.05

26,39,683

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

7,544.7

7,633.35

7,483.35

2,90,822

SignatureGlobal India Ltd

1,397.4

1,414.8

1,383.35

6,15,637

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Share Price

