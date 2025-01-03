₹19,033.69
(-46.65)(-0.24%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹19,120.34
Prev. Close
₹19,080.35
Market Cap.
₹22,17,414.51
Div Yield
0.97
PE
35.26
PB
35.26
₹19,009.44
₹19,224.94
Performance
One Week (%)
1.87
One Month (%)
1.24
One Year (%)
25.61
YTD (%)
21
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Aegis Logistics Ltd
811.45
834.85
805
3,56,819
Atul Ltd
6,878.2
7,035
6,855
35,400
Bata India Ltd
1,460.8
1,464.95
1,415
3,38,906
Blue Star Ltd
2,337.55
2,352.5
2,292.7
8,66,412
CESC Ltd
185.9
192.27
185.2
46,32,795
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2,384.75
2,494
2,369.05
1,23,317
Finolex Cables Ltd
1,154.35
1,176.6
1,151
1,03,153
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
984.7
992.2
978.45
2,71,604
Zensar Technologies Ltd
794.1
810.75
775.05
16,76,382
Castrol India Ltd
202.16
205.4
201.3
26,10,998
The Ramco Cements Ltd
985.7
994.95
981.5
3,66,014
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
1,095.85
1,131.35
1,090
3,31,801
Raymond Ltd
1,786.2
1,838.5
1,757.95
6,57,084
HFCL Ltd
114.4
116.4
113.6
88,26,865
Apar Industries Ltd
10,950.7
11,160
10,491.2
2,69,115
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
1,189.9
1,214.5
1,186.05
4,45,716
Swan Energy Ltd
754.9
771.4
741.8
48,78,604
Radico Khaitan Ltd
2,590.55
2,637
2,579
2,16,863
Welspun Living Ltd
163.49
166.76
162.55
14,06,083
BEML Ltd
4,142.4
4,229.2
4,131.4
95,420
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.18
207
1,29,05,967
ITI Ltd
457.1
457.1
379.05
8,92,44,470
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
633.45
647.35
631
11,38,036
Aarti Industries Ltd
420.1
424.4
415.2
12,75,022
HBL Engineering Ltd
624.5
633.55
622.5
6,33,674
NCC Ltd
276.95
280.95
275.85
21,43,675
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
222.61
226.4
222
6,44,402
Trident Ltd
34.09
34.87
33.97
71,77,437
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
500.3
509.4
499
8,21,486
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
125.51
132.8
124
2,96,01,420
IFCI Ltd
61.37
62.82
61.11
53,81,884
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.23
256.68
248.56
35,73,778
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1,281.85
1,312.5
1,275.8
3,71,263
Natco Pharma Ltd
1,366.75
1,393
1,365
3,77,782
UCO Bank
44.96
45.73
44.15
76,15,652
Ircon International Ltd
216.6
223.8
215.9
50,01,600
Central Bank of India
55.11
56.47
54.12
83,59,053
RBL Bank Ltd
162.79
164
158.31
1,11,67,310
Manappuram Finance Ltd
187.72
192.2
186.71
52,73,436
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
790.45
815
785.1
8,07,329
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
100.76
103.1
100.5
31,86,318
Sonata Software Ltd
628.65
634.05
622.35
2,60,395
Redington Ltd
201.66
204.5
200.21
10,75,516
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.52
94.57
92.31
63,17,583
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
1,642.9
1,679.8
1,632.05
3,36,624
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,312.85
1,329.5
1,290
17,84,772
Cyient Ltd
1,776.85
1,808
1,771
4,01,670
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
326.55
335
322.05
5,79,415
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
428.2
430.4
421.9
3,47,557
PVR Inox Ltd
1,302.15
1,329
1,295.1
2,38,784
Jyothy Labs Ltd
403.2
406
399.8
3,52,990
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
926.65
939.8
922
6,47,945
Birlasoft Ltd
552.15
568.8
551.55
15,63,153
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
1,117.7
1,142.6
1,105
10,73,086
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,805.35
1,828.5
1,800.05
19,31,395
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,636.1
1,645.85
1,616.55
2,96,780
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
79.42
82.29
77.54
1,24,79,445
Olectra Greentech Ltd
1,489.65
1,518
1,482
2,15,651
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
422.55
427.95
418.55
19,65,179
BLS International Services Ltd
505.5
521.8
498.1
50,70,736
Triveni Turbine Ltd
778.05
786
766
8,69,609
IIFL Finance Ltd
421
440.45
420.2
25,25,567
JBM Auto Ltd
1,578.35
1,611
1,574.95
63,859
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
367.05
372.7
365.5
3,26,103
Rites Ltd
295.2
304.9
293.3
82,48,392
Tanla Platforms Ltd
721.9
754.45
718.15
31,17,710
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
3,359.65
3,369
3,288.1
88,157
Firstsource Solutions Ltd
401.25
406.9
393.2
44,53,619
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
917.4
928
913.7
3,62,185
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
6,160.85
6,413.4
6,140
2,80,929
K E C International Ltd
1,223.8
1,232.7
1,206.5
5,16,878
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
1,518.1
1,558.7
1,510.05
2,36,385
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
1,295.1
1,304.35
1,269.4
3,09,378
Tejas Networks Ltd
1,195.6
1,220
1,192.9
3,66,046
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
934.55
951.4
928.8
7,71,285
Angel One Ltd
2,856.2
2,999
2,849.2
19,55,300
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
509.45
524.35
506.75
14,02,890
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
2,485.25
2,542
2,477.9
79,080
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
2,944.65
3,034.9
2,908.25
3,33,140
Inox Wind Ltd
184.81
191.4
184.02
34,61,729
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,310.4
1,312.95
1,298.2
1,40,283
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd
776.85
802
740
45,75,913
AAVAS Financiers Ltd
1,701.35
1,719.6
1,695.45
1,56,024
Laurus Labs Ltd
611.75
614.95
600.7
15,11,469
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
7,745.2
7,900
7,585.55
7,53,198
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
5,096.05
5,287.85
5,085.25
3,98,625
Intellect Design Arena Ltd
972.8
1,007
956.8
19,47,758
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
366.75
373.5
364.7
39,72,116
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,297.15
1,311.35
1,290.15
3,12,656
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
521.35
528.95
520
4,41,079
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,250.4
2,338.05
2,244.45
2,36,016
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
738.1
747
723.1
6,94,970
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
177.02
182.63
175.9
25,89,598
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
327.7
335.95
326.3
8,01,630
Affle India Ltd
1,781.25
1,822.75
1,765
1,71,108
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
469.55
475.45
464.25
4,84,309
NMDC Steel Ltd
43.44
44.18
43.35
22,25,022
Piramal Pharma Ltd
254.85
260.8
254.05
26,39,683
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
7,544.7
7,633.35
7,483.35
2,90,822
SignatureGlobal India Ltd
1,397.4
1,414.8
1,383.35
6,15,637
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
