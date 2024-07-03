SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,017.8
Prev. Close₹1,016.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹20,298.02
Day's High₹1,054.2
Day's Low₹988.85
52 Week's High₹1,036
52 Week's Low₹146.71
Book Value₹87.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28,207.45
P/E341.9
EPS2.97
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.03
22.74
62.29
21.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
917.53
335.78
245.73
171.15
Net Worth
943.56
358.52
308.02
192.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
703.2
639.41
399.42
366.35
yoy growth (%)
9.97
60.08
9.02
40.76
Raw materials
-556.51
-503.72
-309.12
-281.07
As % of sales
79.13
78.77
77.39
76.72
Employee costs
-54.99
-53.94
-34.91
-32.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.93
11.31
7.48
3.36
Depreciation
-18.01
-16.31
-11.73
-10.58
Tax paid
-3.5
-6.69
0
0
Working capital
-9.53
52.17
-13.2
21.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.97
60.08
9.02
40.76
Op profit growth
24.67
62.54
18.57
13.12
EBIT growth
31.83
43.8
36.71
13.05
Net profit growth
344.31
-65.06
122.64
76.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
2,746.5
2,159.95
1,111.64
703.21
302.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,746.5
2,159.95
1,111.64
703.21
302.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.4
Other Income
13.01
4.39
5.25
2.62
6.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Anurag Gupta
Managing Director
Vishal Gupta
Managing Director
Vikas Gupta
Independent Director
Sharad Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanchay Dubey
Independent Director
Ram Dayal Modi
Independent Director
Ruchika Bansal
Independent Director
RAMAN UBEROI
Nominee
Mitali Chitre
Additional Director
Krishnavatar Khandelwal
Reports by PG Electroplast Ltd
Summary
PG Electroplast Limited was incorporated on March 17, 2003 as a Private Limited Company with the name PG Electroplast Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to PG Electroplast Limited on July 15, 2010. The Company, headquartered in Greater Noida, is the flagship company of PG Group. While the PG Group had started its journey in 1977, PGEL was formally set up in 2003. The Company is Indias leading player in Electronic Manufacturing Services, Printed Circuit Board and Plastic Manufacturing - Plastic Injection Molding. It serve Consumer Electronics, Home and Kitchen Appliances, Automotive Industry, Lighting Industry and Sanitaryware Products. The Company has been an Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of consumer electronic products in India. The Company manufactures and / or assemble a comprehensive range of consumer electronic components and finished products such as air conditioners (ACs), Colour TV, DVD players, Air Coolers, Refrigerators, Automotive Plastic, Sanitary Ware, Washing Machines etc. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Plastic Molded Parts for Indian consumer electronics, sanitary ware and automotive industry with facilities like plastic moulding, thermoset moulding, plastic blow moulding, PCB assemblies, PU Paint shop, final product assembly and tool manufacturing. The Company extends end-to-end assembly solutions for final product
The PG Electroplast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹996.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PG Electroplast Ltd is ₹28207.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PG Electroplast Ltd is 341.9 and 11.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PG Electroplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PG Electroplast Ltd is ₹146.71 and ₹1036 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PG Electroplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 181.03%, 3 Years at 135.25%, 1 Year at 346.60%, 6 Month at 169.65%, 3 Month at 65.86% and 1 Month at 33.80%.
