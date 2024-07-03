iifl-logo-icon 1
PG Electroplast Ltd Share Price

996.4
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

  • Open1,017.8
  • Day's High1,054.2
  • 52 Wk High1,036
  • Prev. Close1,016.65
  • Day's Low988.85
  • 52 Wk Low 146.71
  • Turnover (lac)20,298.02
  • P/E341.9
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value87.66
  • EPS2.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28,207.45
  • Div. Yield0.02
PG Electroplast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1,017.8

Prev. Close

1,016.65

Turnover(Lac.)

20,298.02

Day's High

1,054.2

Day's Low

988.85

52 Week's High

1,036

52 Week's Low

146.71

Book Value

87.66

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28,207.45

P/E

341.9

EPS

2.97

Divi. Yield

0.02

PG Electroplast Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

PG Electroplast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

PG Electroplast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:52 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.37%

Non-Promoter- 25.98%

Institutions: 25.98%

Non-Institutions: 24.46%

Custodian: 0.17%

PG Electroplast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.03

22.74

62.29

21.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

917.53

335.78

245.73

171.15

Net Worth

943.56

358.52

308.02

192.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

703.2

639.41

399.42

366.35

yoy growth (%)

9.97

60.08

9.02

40.76

Raw materials

-556.51

-503.72

-309.12

-281.07

As % of sales

79.13

78.77

77.39

76.72

Employee costs

-54.99

-53.94

-34.91

-32.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.93

11.31

7.48

3.36

Depreciation

-18.01

-16.31

-11.73

-10.58

Tax paid

-3.5

-6.69

0

0

Working capital

-9.53

52.17

-13.2

21.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.97

60.08

9.02

40.76

Op profit growth

24.67

62.54

18.57

13.12

EBIT growth

31.83

43.8

36.71

13.05

Net profit growth

344.31

-65.06

122.64

76.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2013

Gross Sales

2,746.5

2,159.95

1,111.64

703.21

302.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,746.5

2,159.95

1,111.64

703.21

302.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.4

Other Income

13.01

4.39

5.25

2.62

6.57

PG Electroplast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PG Electroplast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Anurag Gupta

Managing Director

Vishal Gupta

Managing Director

Vikas Gupta

Independent Director

Sharad Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanchay Dubey

Independent Director

Ram Dayal Modi

Independent Director

Ruchika Bansal

Independent Director

RAMAN UBEROI

Nominee

Mitali Chitre

Additional Director

Krishnavatar Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PG Electroplast Ltd

Summary

PG Electroplast Limited was incorporated on March 17, 2003 as a Private Limited Company with the name PG Electroplast Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to PG Electroplast Limited on July 15, 2010. The Company, headquartered in Greater Noida, is the flagship company of PG Group. While the PG Group had started its journey in 1977, PGEL was formally set up in 2003. The Company is Indias leading player in Electronic Manufacturing Services, Printed Circuit Board and Plastic Manufacturing - Plastic Injection Molding. It serve Consumer Electronics, Home and Kitchen Appliances, Automotive Industry, Lighting Industry and Sanitaryware Products. The Company has been an Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of consumer electronic products in India. The Company manufactures and / or assemble a comprehensive range of consumer electronic components and finished products such as air conditioners (ACs), Colour TV, DVD players, Air Coolers, Refrigerators, Automotive Plastic, Sanitary Ware, Washing Machines etc. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Plastic Molded Parts for Indian consumer electronics, sanitary ware and automotive industry with facilities like plastic moulding, thermoset moulding, plastic blow moulding, PCB assemblies, PU Paint shop, final product assembly and tool manufacturing. The Company extends end-to-end assembly solutions for final product
Company FAQs

What is the PG Electroplast Ltd share price today?

The PG Electroplast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹996.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of PG Electroplast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PG Electroplast Ltd is ₹28207.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PG Electroplast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PG Electroplast Ltd is 341.9 and 11.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PG Electroplast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PG Electroplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PG Electroplast Ltd is ₹146.71 and ₹1036 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PG Electroplast Ltd?

PG Electroplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 181.03%, 3 Years at 135.25%, 1 Year at 346.60%, 6 Month at 169.65%, 3 Month at 65.86% and 1 Month at 33.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PG Electroplast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PG Electroplast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.37 %
Institutions - 25.98 %
Public - 24.47 %

