PG Electroplast Limited was incorporated on March 17, 2003 as a Private Limited Company with the name PG Electroplast Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to PG Electroplast Limited on July 15, 2010. The Company, headquartered in Greater Noida, is the flagship company of PG Group. While the PG Group had started its journey in 1977, PGEL was formally set up in 2003. The Company is Indias leading player in Electronic Manufacturing Services, Printed Circuit Board and Plastic Manufacturing - Plastic Injection Molding. It serve Consumer Electronics, Home and Kitchen Appliances, Automotive Industry, Lighting Industry and Sanitaryware Products. The Company has been an Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of consumer electronic products in India. The Company manufactures and / or assemble a comprehensive range of consumer electronic components and finished products such as air conditioners (ACs), Colour TV, DVD players, Air Coolers, Refrigerators, Automotive Plastic, Sanitary Ware, Washing Machines etc. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Plastic Molded Parts for Indian consumer electronics, sanitary ware and automotive industry with facilities like plastic moulding, thermoset moulding, plastic blow moulding, PCB assemblies, PU Paint shop, final product assembly and tool manufacturing. The Company extends end-to-end assembly solutions for final product

