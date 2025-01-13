PG Electroplast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.03
22.74
62.29
21.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
917.53
335.78
245.73
171.15
Net Worth
943.56
358.52
308.02
192.47
Minority Interest
Debt
87.03
181.65
264.82
184.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.28
26.42
24.04
4.93
Total Liabilities
1,058.87
566.59
596.88
382.23
Fixed Assets
316.16
294.09
275.39
279.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
339.7
78.3
75.89
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.01
3.02
8.52
0
Networking Capital
280.36
172.65
208.35
85.51
Inventories
159.77
124.48
204.29
93.29
Inventory Days
48.42
Sundry Debtors
174.11
131.42
172.58
147.26
Debtor Days
76.43
Other Current Assets
178.54
77.94
67.17
42.8
Sundry Creditors
-183.66
-123.91
-201.46
-156.09
Creditor Days
81.01
Other Current Liabilities
-48.4
-37.28
-34.23
-41.75
Cash
115.62
18.54
28.74
17.4
Total Assets
1,058.85
566.6
596.89
382.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.