PG Electroplast to Set Up ₹1,000 Crore Consumer Electronics Plant in Maharashtra

PG Electroplast Ltd’s step-down unit, Next Generation Manufacturers Pvt Ltd, signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government for establishing a greenfield consumer electronics manufacturing unit at Kamargaon in Ahilyanagar in an investment of around ₹1,000 crore.

The factory, declared under the state’s Magnetic Maharashtra initiative, will be geared to produce a variety of consumer appliances such as air conditioners, washing machines and fridges. The firm stated the plant would be vertically integrated, created to scale while fortifying the local parts ecosystem.

Fully operational, the project is likely to create more than 5,000 jobs, providing direct and indirect employment and a fillip to the region’s base of electronics manufacturing. The MoU was inked in Mumbai, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Industries Minister Uday Samant in attendance, highlighting the state’s effort to attract large-scale industrial investments.

The move is against the recent share pressure on PG Electroplast’s shares, but the company held that the project is a testament to its long-term faith in India’s consumer electronics market and its plan to ramp up capacity in response to increasing demand.

