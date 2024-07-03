SectorAutomobile
Open₹797.7
Prev. Close₹790.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹81,282.72
Day's High₹797.7
Day's Low₹778.05
52 Week's High₹1,179
52 Week's Low₹717.7
Book Value₹89.04
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,88,416.14
P/E48.17
EPS16.41
Divi. Yield0.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
768.22
768.48
772.27
765.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29,374.83
21,701.37
19,171.88
18,290.16
Net Worth
30,143.05
22,469.85
19,944.15
19,055.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
47,263.68
30,175.03
43,928.17
58,831.41
yoy growth (%)
56.63
-31.3
-25.33
32.75
Raw materials
-36,319.24
-21,597.99
-32,574.51
-42,684.91
As % of sales
76.84
71.57
74.15
72.55
Employee costs
-3,601.51
-3,341.53
-4,384.31
-3,966.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1,723.46
-1,967.17
-4,616.42
19.74
Depreciation
-1,760.57
-1,730.71
-3,375.29
-3,101.89
Tax paid
-99.18
-20.72
-162.29
-87.93
Working capital
-870.99
-4,080.99
4,066.33
-894.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.63
-31.3
-25.33
32.75
Op profit growth
3.06
-323.34
-119.68
105.42
EBIT growth
177.23
-105.43
-249.83
-495.95
Net profit growth
-41.93
-67.13
604.41
-57.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,34,984
3,42,874.59
2,75,235.23
2,46,972.17
2,58,594.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,34,984
3,42,874.59
2,75,235.23
2,46,972.17
2,58,594.36
Other Operating Income
2,944
3,092.38
3,218.39
2,822.58
2,473.61
Other Income
6,650
6,800.5
3,163.88
4,537.18
3,111.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Chandrasekaran
Independent Director
Om Prakash Bhatt
Independent Director
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen
Independent Director
Vedika Bhandarkar
Independent Director
Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary
Independent Director
Al-Noor Ramji
Executive Director
Girish Wagh
Independent Director
Usha Sangwan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maloy Kumar Gupta
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Bharat Puri
Reports by Tata Motors Ltd
Summary
Tata Motors Limited is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of automotive vehicles. It manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications. As Indias largest automobile company and part of the USD 37 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 86 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea. In India, Tata Motors is a market leader in commercial vehicles and among the top passenger vehicles manufacturers with 9 million vehicles on Indian roads. With design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea, Tata Motors strives to pioneer new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers. Abroad, Tata cars, buses, and trucks are being marketed in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS and Russia.The Company is one of Indias leading automobile manufacturing companies with an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions in its portfolio. It has a portfolio of automotive products, ranging from sub-1 ton to 49 ton gross vehicle weight (GVW) trucks (including pickup trucks) and from small, medium, and large buses and coaches to passenger cars. It manufacturing plants are situated at Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Pun
The Tata Motors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹783.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Motors Ltd is ₹288416.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Motors Ltd is 48.17 and 9.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Motors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Motors Ltd is ₹717.7 and ₹1179 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tata Motors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.84%, 3 Years at 16.68%, 1 Year at 1.15%, 6 Month at -18.99%, 3 Month at -14.62% and 1 Month at -1.35%.
