Summary

Tata Motors Limited is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of automotive vehicles. It manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications. As Indias largest automobile company and part of the USD 37 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 86 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea. In India, Tata Motors is a market leader in commercial vehicles and among the top passenger vehicles manufacturers with 9 million vehicles on Indian roads. With design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea, Tata Motors strives to pioneer new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers. Abroad, Tata cars, buses, and trucks are being marketed in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS and Russia.The Company is one of Indias leading automobile manufacturing companies with an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions in its portfolio. It has a portfolio of automotive products, ranging from sub-1 ton to 49 ton gross vehicle weight (GVW) trucks (including pickup trucks) and from small, medium, and large buses and coaches to passenger cars. It manufacturing plants are situated at Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Pun

