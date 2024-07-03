iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Motors Ltd Share Price

783.5
(-0.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open797.7
  • Day's High797.7
  • 52 Wk High1,179
  • Prev. Close790.4
  • Day's Low778.05
  • 52 Wk Low 717.7
  • Turnover (lac)81,282.72
  • P/E48.17
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value89.04
  • EPS16.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,88,416.14
  • Div. Yield0.79
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Tata Motors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

797.7

Prev. Close

790.4

Turnover(Lac.)

81,282.72

Day's High

797.7

Day's Low

778.05

52 Week's High

1,179

52 Week's Low

717.7

Book Value

89.04

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,88,416.14

P/E

48.17

EPS

16.41

Divi. Yield

0.79

Tata Motors Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 11 Jun, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

10 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tata Motors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

Read More
Tata Motors Sees Marginal Sales Growth in November

Tata Motors Sees Marginal Sales Growth in November

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2024|03:49 PM

Domestic-wise, Tata Motors sold 73,246 units for November 2024 against 72,647 units for the same month last year.

Read More
Tata Motors Launches Pune Facility to Scrap 21,000 Vehicles Annually

Tata Motors Launches Pune Facility to Scrap 21,000 Vehicles Annually

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Dec 2024|01:48 AM

The facility is managed by Tata International Vehicle Applications (TIVA) and complies with government guidelines for environmentally safe dismantling.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tata Motors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:49 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.86%

Non-Promoter- 31.58%

Institutions: 31.58%

Non-Institutions: 26.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tata Motors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

768.22

768.48

772.27

765.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29,374.83

21,701.37

19,171.88

18,290.16

Net Worth

30,143.05

22,469.85

19,944.15

19,055.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

47,263.68

30,175.03

43,928.17

58,831.41

yoy growth (%)

56.63

-31.3

-25.33

32.75

Raw materials

-36,319.24

-21,597.99

-32,574.51

-42,684.91

As % of sales

76.84

71.57

74.15

72.55

Employee costs

-3,601.51

-3,341.53

-4,384.31

-3,966.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1,723.46

-1,967.17

-4,616.42

19.74

Depreciation

-1,760.57

-1,730.71

-3,375.29

-3,101.89

Tax paid

-99.18

-20.72

-162.29

-87.93

Working capital

-870.99

-4,080.99

4,066.33

-894.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.63

-31.3

-25.33

32.75

Op profit growth

3.06

-323.34

-119.68

105.42

EBIT growth

177.23

-105.43

-249.83

-495.95

Net profit growth

-41.93

-67.13

604.41

-57.4

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,34,984

3,42,874.59

2,75,235.23

2,46,972.17

2,58,594.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,34,984

3,42,874.59

2,75,235.23

2,46,972.17

2,58,594.36

Other Operating Income

2,944

3,092.38

3,218.39

2,822.58

2,473.61

Other Income

6,650

6,800.5

3,163.88

4,537.18

3,111.81

View Annually Results

Tata Motors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tata Motors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Chandrasekaran

Independent Director

Om Prakash Bhatt

Independent Director

Hanne Birgitte Sorensen

Independent Director

Vedika Bhandarkar

Independent Director

Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary

Independent Director

Al-Noor Ramji

Executive Director

Girish Wagh

Independent Director

Usha Sangwan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maloy Kumar Gupta

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Bharat Puri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Motors Ltd

Summary

Tata Motors Limited is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of automotive vehicles. It manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications. As Indias largest automobile company and part of the USD 37 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 86 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea. In India, Tata Motors is a market leader in commercial vehicles and among the top passenger vehicles manufacturers with 9 million vehicles on Indian roads. With design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea, Tata Motors strives to pioneer new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers. Abroad, Tata cars, buses, and trucks are being marketed in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS and Russia.The Company is one of Indias leading automobile manufacturing companies with an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions in its portfolio. It has a portfolio of automotive products, ranging from sub-1 ton to 49 ton gross vehicle weight (GVW) trucks (including pickup trucks) and from small, medium, and large buses and coaches to passenger cars. It manufacturing plants are situated at Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Pun
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tata Motors Ltd share price today?

The Tata Motors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹783.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Motors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Motors Ltd is ₹288416.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Motors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Motors Ltd is 48.17 and 9.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Motors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Motors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Motors Ltd is ₹717.7 and ₹1179 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Motors Ltd?

Tata Motors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.84%, 3 Years at 16.68%, 1 Year at 1.15%, 6 Month at -18.99%, 3 Month at -14.62% and 1 Month at -1.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Motors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.58 %
Institutions - 36.98 %
Public - 20.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Motors Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.