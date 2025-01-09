The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend Rs 6 per Ordinary share of Rs. 2 each (Rs 3 normal dividend and Rs. 3 special dividend) and Rs. 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of Rs 2 each (Rs 3.10 normal dividend and and Rs. 3.1 special dividend). for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the Date of the 79th AGM of the Company The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the date of the 79th AGM of The Company. Pursuant to Regulations 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Integrated Annual Report of the Company including the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Notice convening the 79th AGM for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, which is being sent through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/ Registrar & Share Transfer Agent/Depository Participant(s). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Please find enclosed the voting results of the 79th Annual General Meeting of Tata Motors Limited and the Scrutinizers report dated June 25, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)