Tata Motors’ JLR posts drop in Q1 wholesale & retail sales

8 Jul 2025 , 12:41 PM

Tata Motors said that its luxury vehicle segment Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced its business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. 

JLR recorded a 10.70% year-on-year decline in wholesales to 87,286 units in the first quarter of FY26. This was down by 21.7% as compared to Q4FY25. This aligns with expectations owing to the phase-out of older Jaguar models and the impact of new US tariffs. 

As compared to the previous year, wholesale volumes for the first quarter increased 20.5% in MENA2. Overseas wholesales increased by 4.6% and China sales jumped nearly ~1%. However, it was 12.20% down in North America. Sales declined in Europe  by 13.6% and in the UK by 25.5%. The company also announced that the UK was most impacted by the planned abolition of the legacy Jaguar models.

The business said that its retail sales slipped 15.1% on a year-on-year basis to 94,420 units. This highlights the headwinds faced during the quarter. On a sequential basis, wholesales sales declined 21.70% and retail volumes slipped by 12.8% as compared to the previous corresponding quarter.

The brokerages highlighted that robust product mix is helping the company to tackle weak volumes and impact of US tariffs on Jaguar Land Rover. 

At around 12.34 PM, Tata Motors was trading 0.31% higher at ₹691, against the previous close of ₹688.85 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹696.95, and ₹687.50, respectively.

