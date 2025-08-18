iifl-logo

Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to August 16, 2025

18 Aug 2025 , 12:19 PM

ACTION SHIFTS TO S&P SOVEREIGN RATING UPGRADE

This news may be India specific, but is likely to have larger implications for India as it tries to navigate US punitive tariffs. S&P upgraded India to BBB (Stable) on smart fiscal handling, persistent growth, government spending quality, external strength, and inflation control.

For now, the rating upgrade will not only reduce the cost of funds for Indian borrowers in global market, but also make global investors more interested in India. The impact in the coming week will be most visible in the financial sector players.

  • US BOND YIELDS INCH UP DURING THE WEEK

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
Aug 15, 2025 4.328 4.289 4.332 4.269
Aug 14, 2025 4.293 4.238 4.297 4.204
Aug 13, 2025 4.240 4.297 4.302 4.225
Aug 12, 2025 4.293 4.287 4.318 4.246
Aug 11, 2025 4.273 4.275 4.287 4.256
Aug 08, 2025 4.283 4.246 4.289 4.242

Data Source: Bloomberg

The bond yields, this week, bounced from 4.283% to 4.328%. Despite the high probability assigned to a September rate cut, markets are expecting the pace to slow down later. Rate cuts are more likely to be back-loaded in 2026. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.332% and a low of 4.204%.

  • US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) TAPERS SECOND WEEK IN A ROW

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
Aug 15, 2025 97.85 98.18 98.21 97.72
Aug 14, 2025 98.25 97.75 98.32 97.63
Aug 13, 2025 97.84 98.04 98.13 97.63
Aug 12, 2025 98.10 98.51 98.62 97.90
Aug 11, 2025 98.52 98.24 99.32 98.03
Aug 08, 2025 98.18 97.98 98.35 97.96

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US dollar index (DXY) again fell this week from 98.18 levels to 97.85 levels. The tariff uncertainty is making traders wary of the dollar. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.32 and a low of 97.63 this week. For now, 100 remains a key resistance for DXY.

  • INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS EDGE UP FURTHER

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
Aug 15, 2025 6.402 6.402 6.402 6.402
Aug 14, 2025 6.404 6.486 6.489 6.402
Aug 13, 2025 6.481 6.495 6.506 6.458
Aug 12, 2025 6.483 6.436 6.494 6.425
Aug 11, 2025 6.428 6.407 6.449 6.400
Aug 08, 2025 6.399 6.386 6.418 6.374

Data Source: RBI

India bond yields tapered sharply in the last 2 days after the S&P upgrade. However, the bond yields ended flat on a week-on-week basis. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.506% and low of 6.400%. Further downsides look likely.

  • RUPEE FLAT DESPITE WEAK DOLLAR AND CHEAP OIL

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$)
Aug 15, 2025      87.513      87.692      87.694      87.410
Aug 14, 2025      87.691      87.471      87.700      87.385
Aug 13, 2025      87.450      87.595      87.727      87.380
Aug 12, 2025      87.606      87.656      87.761      87.575
Aug 11, 2025      87.660      87.541      87.763      87.472
Aug 08, 2025      87.489      87.435      87.759      87.435

Data Source: RBI

The USDINR weakened from ₹87.489/$ to ₹87.513/$, despite favourable signals from dollar index and crude oil. This was on account of tariff uncertainty, wider trade deficit, and persistent dollar demand from importers. Last week, USDINR touched a high of ₹87.380/$ and a low of ͅ₹87.763/$.

  • BRENT CRUDE FALLS FURTHER ON OPEC PLUS SUPPLY CONCERNS

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl)
Aug 15, 2025 65.85 66.87 67.06 65.73
Aug 14, 2025 66.84 65.76 66.99 65.55
Aug 13, 2025 65.63 66.14 66.33 65.01
Aug 12, 2025 66.12 66.80 67.06 65.98
Aug 11, 2025 66.63 66.25 67.13 65.81
Aug 08, 2025 66.59 66.42 67.22 65.53

Data Source: Bloomberg

After surging to $73.63/bbl, two weeks back, on Russia sanctions, oil fell back to $65.85/bbl as OPEC Plus supply concerns mounted. Demand remains a key concern. Last week, Brent Crude touched a high of $67.13/bbl and a low of $65.01/bbl. For now, it looks like $70/bbl may be the resistance for Brent Crude.

  • SPOT GOLD CLOSES LOWER AHEAD OF JACKSON HOLE

The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz)
Aug 15, 2025 3,335.39 3,336.50 3,349.02 3,332.16
Aug 14, 2025 3,336.50 3,354.73 3,374.97 3,329.85
Aug 13, 2025 3,354.73 3,346.20 3,370.90 3,342.65
Aug 12, 2025 3,346.20 3,342.64 3,359.27 3,331.03
Aug 11, 2025 3,344.83 3,398.50 3,405.10 3,340.82
Aug 10, 2025 3,391.57 3,400.22 3,401.52 3,390.52
Aug 08, 2025 3,398.78 3,397.28 3,408.83 3,379.61

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot gold prices closed lower  at $3,335/oz ahead of Jackson Hole symposium. There are concerns that central banks may look to boost economic growth, which is negative for gold. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,405.10/oz and a low of $3,329.85/oz.

UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

Whatsapp
Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

18 Aug 2025|02:32 PM
Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

18 Aug 2025|02:27 PM
Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

18 Aug 2025|02:16 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Higher on August 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Higher on August 18, 2025

18 Aug 2025|01:44 PM
