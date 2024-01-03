Table of Content
A critical tool for maximizing your wealth and safekeeping, Demat accounts make share trading quick and easy. It eliminates the risks and challenges associated with physical share certificates. In India, if you wish to invest in the stock market, it is mandatory to open a Demat account.
Earlier, shares were held in a physical form through share certificates. However, it made the entire process of share trading cumbersome and difficult to carry out at short notice.
The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) was established in 1996 to eliminate these limitations. They introduced the concept of Demat accounts, which could be used to electronically store shares and securities of companies. If you own physical shares, you need to convert them to electronic records before using a Demat account. This process is commonly known as Dematerialization.
With a Demat account, you can hold a wide variety of investments such as bonds, equity shares, government securities, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Similar to a bank account, a Demat account is either credited or debited each time you buy or sell shares of a company.
It not only eliminates unnecessary paperwork but also helps streamline the process of share trading. All of the Demat accounts in India are maintained by two depositories, namely National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL).
The nature of a Demat account is homogenous to a savings bank account. Just like one can store cash in electronic form into the savings account, the investor can store securities into the Demat account of a depository participant (DP) associated with the NSDL or CDSL. When shares or securities are purchased, the Demat account is credited. However, the account is debited when shares or securities are sold. For transacting in equity and securities through your Demat account, it is a prerequisite to link it to your trading and savings account.
By opening a Demat account, you can access many useful features.
In India, there are primarily three types of Demat accounts offered by depository participants.
For the convenient and hassle-free process of opening a Demat account, you must have some essential documents. Here is a compiled list of required documents given below.
Several leading depository participants in India offer exceptional services. They charge a certain sum to open these accounts, which may vary for every participant. It makes it difficult for investors to comprehend the nature of services and fees a depository participant charges. To make it easy for you to understand, here’s a brief explanation of the particulars of each service.
|Particulars of service
|Charges Including GST (in Rs.)
|Account opening fee
|Rs. 295
|Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC)
|Rs. 0 (for the 1st Year)
|Dematerialization of share certificates
|Rs. 17.7 (per certificate)
|Rematerialization of share certificates
|Rs. 17.7
|Conversion of Mutual Fund units
|Rs. 0
|Destatementization
|Rs. 0
|Reconversion of Mutual Fund units into Statement of Account
|Rs. 0
|Redemption/Restatementization
|Rs. 0
|Postal charges
|Rs. 47.2 (per request)
When you open a Demat account with IIFL Securities, there are no account opening charges, and the Annual maintenance charge for the first year is also waived off.
Here are some tips for choosing the best Demat account:
IIFL Securities’ financial products and services have enriched the lives of over 4 million customers. At the heart of IIFL Securities is an award-winning research team that offers world-class technological solutions. Through a single Demat account opened with IIFL Securities, you can invest in various options, such as IPOs, derivatives, equities, commodities, and more, with daily and weekly reports.
You’re eligible to hold multiple Demat accounts, with the condition that you cannot open more than one Demat account with the same depository participant.
The following persons are eligible to open a Demat account in India.
You can open a Demat account with India Infoline at zero account opening charges. Also, you get to enjoy zero Demat Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC) for 1 year.
To open a Demat account with IIFL securities, you need to fill out an online form with your details and get your KYC details verified online.
It usually takes about 48 to 72 hours to open a Demat account.
After submitting your application, you need to complete the KYC process online.
A joint Demat account has three account holders – one primary and two secondaries. Transactions have to be validated by all three.
Yes, you can close your demat account permanently by submitting a closure request to your depository participant. This will ensure all holdings are settled, and no pending transactions exist.
Demat account applications may be rejected due to name mismatches, discrepancies in share numbers, forged documents, or incorrect KYC details. Rectifying these issues is essential before reapplying.
Yes, you can have multiple demat accounts in India. This allows you to manage different investment strategies, such as one for trading and another for long-term investments, providing flexibility in managing your portfolio.
