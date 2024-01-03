Memorandum of Association is a legal document explaining why an organization was created. Learn about the its meaning, its clauses, and more here.
Explore the role of angel investors in helping startups succeed. Learn how they support new businesses, offer guidance, and drive growth for entrepreneurial success.
Understand the difference between trading and investing. Explore strategies, risks, and timelines to help you decide which fits your financial goals best.
Exlplore the best investment options to secure a stable monthly income. Learn about reliable choices to help you build consistent returns and financial stability.
Explore the essentials of Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and how they operate. Learn about their advantages and how they can enhance your investment strategy.
Invest wise with Expert advice
A lack of basic financial education leaves many young adults mystified about money management. When you begin earning, you may realise that as a young adult, you have more disposable income that you can invest, than you’d have later in life.
In financial parlance we often tend to confuse with terminologies. We often get confused in financial planning vs wealth management. But there a substantial difference between them. At a broad level, one can say that financial planning is the all-encompassing umbrella while wealth management is one such specialized focused practice targeted at high net worth individuals.
You must have often wondered as to what is the need of financial planning for individuals. One common question is who needs financial planning? Does it apply to everyone or is it only for certain age groups or certain income and wealth categories.
If you have understood what is a financial plan, that is just part of the job. The real job is to get down to the brass tacks.
The good thing is that a lot of investors, especially among the younger generation, are appreciating the importance of financial planning quite early.
Shareholders receive dividends — a portion of the current company profits — by investing in the shares of a company. This can be done in many different ways, including receiving additional stock or cash payments.
A financial plan is a statement of your life goals with a clear financial implication and a plan to achieve them. The problem with wealth creation is that unless you know where you want to reach, it does not matter how fast you run. Set targets for your retirement, your children's education, your equity portfolio, etc.
Fixed deposits (FDs) have been traditionally quite popular with investors looking for safety. FDs offer the benefit of assured returns. Broadly, there are two types of FDs. The more popular FDs are the bank fixed deposits that are lower on the risk scale.
While buying daily hospitalisation cash plan, you need to keep an eye on sub-limits, particularly the ones specifying the maximum number of days spent for hospitalisation in a year
There are different types of inflations like Creeping Inflation,Galloping Inflation, Hyperinflation, Stagflation, Deflation.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.