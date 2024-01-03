Currently, Indian retail investors are looking beyond traditional investment assets like gold and real estate. However, since 2016, the stock market has provided greater returns than gold and real estate.
Demat accounts are fairly similar to bank accounts. However, the key difference is that they hold securities and financial instruments instead of money. These accounts have become the preferred method of storing securities and are regulated and maintained by depositories such as the NSDL or CDSL in India, and traders generally avail their services through brokerage firms..
You are on your favourite trading app (like IIFL), and you’re watching happily as the stock you bought some time ago has risen to reach your target profitable price.
A critical tool for maximizing your wealth and safekeeping, Demat accounts make share trading quick and easy. It eliminates the risks and challenges associated with physical share certificates. In India, if you wish to invest in the stock market, it is mandatory to open a Demat account.
Demat is like a bank account that holds your shares and other securities. The statement of demat holdings broadly consists of a statement of demat transactions and demat holdings statement.
Invest wise with Expert advice
If you are a novice in the world of finance, securities trading is an intimidating task. You must either study the financial markets thoroughly or employ a broker to manage your trade.
The current 21st-century stock market involves buying and selling shares in a seamless way online. While it may sound easy for modern investors, the process becomes challenging for the ones who still have physical shares. Suppose you hold your physical shares and wish to sell them; you won’t be able to do so through online modes. Thus, SEBI simplifies the process in a few ways. […]
With the returns from some investment products tapering in the last few years, equity has become a popular option with investors.You can have numerous Demat accounts in India.
Know here about Account Maintenance Charges in a Demat account and other types of account charges. Click here to read more on annual maintenance charges at India Infoline.
While demat accounts make investments, in general, and trading, in particular, more convenient than ever, they come with their own fair share of charges. These charges are a small price to pay for the convenience of trading electronically. However, it is still financially prudent to be aware of a few aspects of these demat account charges
Buying real estate such as vacation homes, a residence, or an office is among a few of the investment opportunities Indians abroad seek to invest in.
Earlier, buying and selling of shares were done by being physically present at the exchanges. Today, with the advent of digitalisation, shares no longer need to be tangible assets. They are dematerialized, making it much easier for everyone to buy and sell them.
To buy equity shares or derivatives like futures and options in the stock market, you will need to first deposit funds into your trading and Demat account.
If an investor is holding physical share certificates, then as per the SEBI Regulations these shares have to be dematerialized before they can be sold. Since more than 99% of the shareholdings are in demat mode, it makes sense to convert your physical certificates, if any, into electronic credits in demat account.
It is not possible to have joint trading accounts. But a joint demat account is allowed. This joint demat account can have 1 primary account holder and up to 2 joint account holders.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.