What is a Demat Account?

A demat account is used to hold all the financial securities that you own and can be accessed whenever you need to transfer or transact said securities.

Before the introduction of Demat accounts in 1996, securities were held in paper form which made trading more cumbersome and exposed traders to various risks. By ‘dematerialising’ or converting your securities into an electronic form, trading has become faster, safer and more efficient to execute.