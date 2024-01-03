iifl-logo-icon 1
Things to Keep in Mind Before Opening a Demat Account

For decades, trading in the financial markets has remained a prime lucrative opportunity for various investors across India. Today, with the advent of modern, online trading platforms and tools such as the efficient Demat account, investing and trading in financial securities has become seamless and user-friendly.There is no doubt that Demat accounts online have become an indispensable component of investing in a financial market. As a new investor, it is important to understand the necessary components of Opening a Demat Account

What is a Demat Account?

A demat account is used to hold all the financial securities that you own and can be accessed whenever you need to transfer or transact said securities.

Before the introduction of Demat accounts in 1996, securities were held in paper form which made trading more cumbersome and exposed traders to various risks. By ‘dematerialising’ or converting your securities into an electronic form, trading has become faster, safer and more efficient to execute.

Requirements for Opening a Demat Account

Before following through with the procedure of opening a Demat account online, it is best to keep in mind the prerequisites that are essential to the process:

  1. Required Documents

    Similar to the opening procedure of any form of financial account, opening a Demat account online requires you to submit a few documents. Out of these, the mandatory document requirement is a PAN Card.

    Apart from the mandatory PAN card, you are also expected to submit proof of identity and proof of address to open a Demat account online. The documents under these categories can vary on the preference of the applicant. Passport and Aadhaar cards are common documents submitted as identity proof, while a ration card and driving licence can serve as proof of address

  2. Demat account charges

    It is important to make a note of the charges associated with the opening as well as operating a Demat account. Keep in mind that these demat account opening charges can vary from one depository participant (DP) to another:

    • Account opening charges:
      This is the first form of essential fees levied to open your demat account online. With certain DPs, such as IIFL, you can even avail the benefit of zero account opening charges.
    • Annual Maintenance Fees:
      In exchange for providing the convenience of using a demat account online and offering various services, DPs charge a yearly fee to keep your demat account functional.
    • Transaction fee:
      Apart from these, your DP might also levy a transaction fee on your trades. These fees depend on a number of factors and if your DP offers discount brokerage, it can be extremely affordable.

The procedure of Opening a Demat Account

Once the prerequisites are in place, the Demat account opening process can be completed swiftly.

To make the most of online trading platforms in the modern age, it is recommended that traders open a Demat account online. Here are the basic steps you can follow:

  • Make your choice of depository participant by reviewing factors such as ease of account opening, robust trading platforms, and the trading resources they offer.
  • Visit the website of your choice of DP, and then search and select the option to ‘open a Demat and trading account’. Both of these services are more often than not offered as a single feature.
  • You will then be directed to fill out the applications for opening the opening the Demat account online..
  • As discussed above, upload the scanned copies of all the prerequisite documents necessary for the account opening procedure.
  • On submitting the required documents, your application will be processed by the DP. You can then expect to receive the information regarding your new demat account on your provided contact details.

Conclusion

Anyone who enters into the world of financial markets, be it for long-term investing or intraday trading, needs a demat account to get started. Thus, it becomes vital to choose a depository participant that can help you open a demat account with the services and features that best suit your needs

