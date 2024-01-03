Intraday Trading Guide for Beginners

Table of Content
Intraday trading is a form of ultra-short-term trading technique that requires the trader to buy and sell securities or other financial instruments on the same day. Intraday trading involves squaring off all the open positions before the closure of the market on the day the securities are bought. Intraday trading doesn’t involve any change in the ownership of the securities. Intraday trading was largely a domain of financial companies and professional traders, but with the advent of electronic and margin trading, even novice investors can opt for intraday trading.
The biggest difference between intraday trading and regular trading (delivery trading) is the transfer of the ownership of the shares. Intraday trading doesn’t involve the transfer of shares as you have to square off all the positions within a day. Regular trading involves the delivery of shares where after T+2 days, the shares reflect in your Demat account online. Regular trading allows you to hold on to the shares for the long term. However, intraday trading mandatorily requires the liquidation of shares before the market closes for the day.
Intraday trading sounds enticing, with a significant amount of money to be made within a short period. However, intraday trading could lead to huge losses without the right risk mitigation strategies. Moreover, to get positive returns through intraday trading, you have to follow the market closely and track every movement. If you can take risks and monitor market movements daily, only then you should opt for intraday trading. Furthermore, you should garner deep financial knowledge before entering Intraday trades.
Similar to the stock selection, the timing of intraday trading is critical for generating profits. If you initiate an Intraday trade at the wrong time, you may not be able to make money from your trades. The market is extremely volatile, so one should avoid taking large positions just after the opening of the market.
While the investing strategy depends entirely on the investor’s risk appetite and capital availability, intraday trading has some unique advantages. For starters, the margin provided by the stockbroker for intraday trading is substantially higher than in other segments. With more leverage, you can take bigger positions and increase the overall profit potential. Generally, stockbrokers charge lower brokerage for intraday trades as the frequency of trades is high.
Intraday trading can be a rewarding experience if done with proper research. One needs short to medium term strategies to gain through intraday trading. You can opt for an IIFL Demat and trading account and get started with intraday trading. IIFL Demat and trading account provide advanced analytics and access to quality research, which can help immensely in day trading and allow you to earn hefty profits in the process.
