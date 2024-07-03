Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹935
Prev. Close₹939.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,429
Day's High₹940.7
Day's Low₹929.3
52 Week's High₹1,253.42
52 Week's Low₹882.9
Book Value₹171.87
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)92,385.75
P/E93.19
EPS10.07
Divi. Yield0.8
As of 1:40 pm, the shares had recovered slightly and were trading at ₹1,017.30 down nearly 7%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
In the early trade, the stock was down 1.8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1,173 per share. On the BSE, it dropped 1.5% to ₹1,175.1.Read More
Tata Consumer Products has set a record date for its rights issue of July 27, 2024, which happens to be a Saturday.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
95.28
95.28
92.16
92.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,511.46
13,282.87
11,669.75
11,131.94
Net Worth
13,606.74
13,378.15
11,761.91
11,224.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
7,932.29
7,154.36
5,690.24
3,429.66
yoy growth (%)
10.87
25.73
65.91
6.59
Raw materials
-4,943.75
-4,730.38
-3,473.24
-2,079.78
As % of sales
62.32
66.11
61.03
60.64
Employee costs
-348.41
-321.58
-283.44
-216.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1,178.32
897.24
781.22
575.92
Depreciation
-141.75
-126.21
-114.82
-31.68
Tax paid
-265.34
-216.63
-205.87
-164.99
Working capital
68
666.85
260
190.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.87
25.73
65.91
6.59
Op profit growth
20.93
14.24
83.45
-12.58
EBIT growth
30.55
14.67
36.98
-5.25
Net profit growth
42.97
18.33
27.4
-23.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,205.85
13,783.16
12,425.37
11,602.03
9,637.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,205.85
13,783.16
12,425.37
11,602.03
9,637.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
245.62
328.33
140.06
121.38
111.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Chandrasekaran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Siraj Azmat Chaudhry
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bharat Puri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shikha Sharma
Managing Director & CEO
Sunil A DSouza
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
P B Balaji
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K P Krishnan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
David Crean
Executive Director & COO
Ajit Krishnakumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Delnaz Dara Harda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tata Consumer Products Ltd
Summary
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (formerly Tata Global Beverages Ltd) is the second-largest player in branded tea in the world. Tata Global Beverages focusses on branded natural beverages - tea, coffee and water. The company directly and through its subsidiaries and joint ventures owns a strong portfolio of brands, including Tata Tea, Tetley, Jemca, Vitax, Eight OClock Coffee, Himalayan, Grand Coffee and Joekels. Over 60% of Tata Global Beverages consolidated revenue originates from markets outside India and more than 90% of turnover is from branded products.Tata Global Beverages has a joint venture with Starbucks called Tata Starbucks Limited, to own and operate Starbucks cafe in India. The company also has a joint venture with PepsiCo called NourishCo Beverages Ltd., which produces non-carbonated ready-to-drink beverages that focus on health and enhanced wellness. NourishCo produces and markets Tata Water Plus - Indias first nutrient water, and Tata Gluco Plus - a healthy, glucose-based flavoured drink. Himalayan water is also marketed and distributed through NourishCo. Tata Global Beverages also has a presence in the high-growth contemporary single-serve business in the USA through an agreement with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Keurig single-serve machines for Eight OClock Coffee, MAP Coffee, and with Tassimo in Canada for Tetley tea.Tata Global Beverages tea extraction business is engaged in the manufacture and sale of instant black tea and instant green tea. These are cruci
Read More
The Tata Consumer Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹933.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Consumer Products Ltd is ₹92385.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Consumer Products Ltd is 93.19 and 5.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Consumer Products Ltd is ₹882.9 and ₹1253.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tata Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.48%, 3 Years at 8.34%, 1 Year at -12.33%, 6 Month at -17.03%, 3 Month at -18.50% and 1 Month at -1.63%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.