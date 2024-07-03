iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Consumer Products Ltd Share Price

933.7
(-0.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open935
  • Day's High940.7
  • 52 Wk High1,253.42
  • Prev. Close939.45
  • Day's Low929.3
  • 52 Wk Low 882.9
  • Turnover (lac)4,429
  • P/E93.19
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value171.87
  • EPS10.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)92,385.75
  • Div. Yield0.8
View All Historical Data
  • Open1,226.45
  • Day's High1,233.35
  • Spot1,222.8
  • Prev. Close1,231.8
  • Day's Low1,208.45
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot450
  • OI(Chg %)84,150 (5.86%)
  • Roll Over%5.59
  • Roll Cost0.9
  • Traded Vol.22,78,350 (-54.82%)
View More Futures

Tata Consumer Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

935

Prev. Close

939.45

Turnover(Lac.)

4,429

Day's High

940.7

Day's Low

929.3

52 Week's High

1,253.42

52 Week's Low

882.9

Book Value

171.87

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

92,385.75

P/E

93.19

EPS

10.07

Divi. Yield

0.8

Tata Consumer Products Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

15 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.75

Record Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

Tata Consumer Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

21 Oct 2024|01:44 PM

As of 1:40 pm, the shares had recovered slightly and were trading at ₹1,017.30 down nearly 7%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

31 Jul 2024|11:42 AM

In the early trade, the stock was down 1.8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1,173 per share. On the BSE, it dropped 1.5% to ₹1,175.1.

Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

24 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Tata Consumer Products has set a record date for its rights issue of July 27, 2024, which happens to be a Saturday.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tata Consumer Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:33 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.84%

Non-Promoter- 43.13%

Institutions: 43.13%

Non-Institutions: 23.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tata Consumer Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

95.28

95.28

92.16

92.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13,511.46

13,282.87

11,669.75

11,131.94

Net Worth

13,606.74

13,378.15

11,761.91

11,224.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

7,932.29

7,154.36

5,690.24

3,429.66

yoy growth (%)

10.87

25.73

65.91

6.59

Raw materials

-4,943.75

-4,730.38

-3,473.24

-2,079.78

As % of sales

62.32

66.11

61.03

60.64

Employee costs

-348.41

-321.58

-283.44

-216.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1,178.32

897.24

781.22

575.92

Depreciation

-141.75

-126.21

-114.82

-31.68

Tax paid

-265.34

-216.63

-205.87

-164.99

Working capital

68

666.85

260

190.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.87

25.73

65.91

6.59

Op profit growth

20.93

14.24

83.45

-12.58

EBIT growth

30.55

14.67

36.98

-5.25

Net profit growth

42.97

18.33

27.4

-23.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15,205.85

13,783.16

12,425.37

11,602.03

9,637.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15,205.85

13,783.16

12,425.37

11,602.03

9,637.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

245.62

328.33

140.06

121.38

111.59

Tata Consumer Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tata Consumer Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Chandrasekaran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Siraj Azmat Chaudhry

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bharat Puri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shikha Sharma

Managing Director & CEO

Sunil A DSouza

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

P B Balaji

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K P Krishnan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

David Crean

Executive Director & COO

Ajit Krishnakumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Delnaz Dara Harda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Consumer Products Ltd

Summary

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (formerly Tata Global Beverages Ltd) is the second-largest player in branded tea in the world. Tata Global Beverages focusses on branded natural beverages - tea, coffee and water. The company directly and through its subsidiaries and joint ventures owns a strong portfolio of brands, including Tata Tea, Tetley, Jemca, Vitax, Eight OClock Coffee, Himalayan, Grand Coffee and Joekels. Over 60% of Tata Global Beverages consolidated revenue originates from markets outside India and more than 90% of turnover is from branded products.Tata Global Beverages has a joint venture with Starbucks called Tata Starbucks Limited, to own and operate Starbucks cafe in India. The company also has a joint venture with PepsiCo called NourishCo Beverages Ltd., which produces non-carbonated ready-to-drink beverages that focus on health and enhanced wellness. NourishCo produces and markets Tata Water Plus - Indias first nutrient water, and Tata Gluco Plus - a healthy, glucose-based flavoured drink. Himalayan water is also marketed and distributed through NourishCo. Tata Global Beverages also has a presence in the high-growth contemporary single-serve business in the USA through an agreement with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Keurig single-serve machines for Eight OClock Coffee, MAP Coffee, and with Tassimo in Canada for Tetley tea.Tata Global Beverages tea extraction business is engaged in the manufacture and sale of instant black tea and instant green tea. These are cruci
Company FAQs

What is the Tata Consumer Products Ltd share price today?

The Tata Consumer Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹933.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Consumer Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Consumer Products Ltd is ₹92385.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Consumer Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Consumer Products Ltd is 93.19 and 5.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Consumer Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Consumer Products Ltd is ₹882.9 and ₹1253.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Consumer Products Ltd?

Tata Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.48%, 3 Years at 8.34%, 1 Year at -12.33%, 6 Month at -17.03%, 3 Month at -18.50% and 1 Month at -1.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Consumer Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Consumer Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.84 %
Institutions - 43.14 %
Public - 23.02 %

