Summary

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (formerly Tata Global Beverages Ltd) is the second-largest player in branded tea in the world. Tata Global Beverages focusses on branded natural beverages - tea, coffee and water. The company directly and through its subsidiaries and joint ventures owns a strong portfolio of brands, including Tata Tea, Tetley, Jemca, Vitax, Eight OClock Coffee, Himalayan, Grand Coffee and Joekels. Over 60% of Tata Global Beverages consolidated revenue originates from markets outside India and more than 90% of turnover is from branded products.Tata Global Beverages has a joint venture with Starbucks called Tata Starbucks Limited, to own and operate Starbucks cafe in India. The company also has a joint venture with PepsiCo called NourishCo Beverages Ltd., which produces non-carbonated ready-to-drink beverages that focus on health and enhanced wellness. NourishCo produces and markets Tata Water Plus - Indias first nutrient water, and Tata Gluco Plus - a healthy, glucose-based flavoured drink. Himalayan water is also marketed and distributed through NourishCo. Tata Global Beverages also has a presence in the high-growth contemporary single-serve business in the USA through an agreement with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Keurig single-serve machines for Eight OClock Coffee, MAP Coffee, and with Tassimo in Canada for Tetley tea.Tata Global Beverages tea extraction business is engaged in the manufacture and sale of instant black tea and instant green tea. These are cruci

