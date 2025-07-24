iifl-logo

Tata Consumer Q1 Net Profit Rises 15% to ₹334 Crore; EBITDA Slips 9%

24 Jul 2025 , 01:36 PM

Tata Consumer Products posted a net profit of ₹334 crore for the April–June quarter, compared to ₹290.3 crore last year. That’s a 15% increase year-on-year.

Revenue rose to ₹4,779 crore. In the same period last year, it was ₹4,352 crore. Growth was led by the domestic business such as tea, salt, and coffee remained as steady performers. Despite the rise in revenue, the company saw pressure on the operating side. EBITDA fell to ₹608 crore, from ₹668 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin narrowed to 12.7%, lower than the 15.3% recorded in the previous June quarter.

In India, the beverage business posted a 12% jump in revenue. Coffee stood out with a 67% increase, continuing its strong run. The foods segment also held up well. Revenue in that division grew by 14%. Value-added salt rose 31%. Tata Sampann, which includes packaged pulses and spices, grew 27%.

Newer categories like cold-pressed oils and dry fruits also saw growth, though their contribution remains relatively small. The ready-to-drink portfolio didn’t perform as expected. The company blamed it on unseasonal rain, which impacted demand during peak summer.

On the retail front, digital channels continued to expand. E-commerce sales were up 61%. Modern trade saw a 21% rise. In overseas markets, revenue was up 5% in constant currency terms. Coffee demand in the U.S. was a key contributor to international growth.

Tata Starbucks added six new stores in the quarter. The total store count now stands at 485 across 80 cities. Cold Brew continues to do well, especially in metro markets.

