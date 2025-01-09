iifl-logo-icon 1
Fed minutes hint at inflation concerns over Trumponomics

9 Jan 2025|10:25 AM

The underlying theme of the Fed minutes of 18-Dec meeting was concerns that Trumponomics could trigger inflation

First estimate of FY25 real GDP pegs growth sharply lower at 6.4%

After growing at 8.2% in FY24, the full year real GDP growth for FY25 is expected to dip sharply to 6.4% despite robust Kharif

8 Jan 2025|09:24 AM

Benefits of Holding Dual Citizenship in Tax-Friendly Countries

Are you confused about taking dual citizenship in a tax-friendly country in 2025? Check this blog to understand the benefits and get more clarity on the matter!

7 Jan 2025|04:54 PM

Golden Visa Programs vs. Permanent Residency Options: Pros and Cons

Compare Golden Visa programs with permanent residency options. Explore the pros and cons of each, including benefits, requirements, and long-term opportunities for investors and their families.

7 Jan 2025|04:43 PM

Long-Term Strategies for Wealth Creation Through Investment Banking

Discover long-term wealth creation strategies through investment banking. Learn about investment opportunities, risk management, and strategies to grow and preserve wealth over time.

7 Jan 2025|03:52 PM

Investment Banking vs. Wealth Management: Key Differences Explained

Explore the key differences between investment banking and wealth management. Understand the distinct roles, services, and strategies offered by each in managing financial assets and investments.

7 Jan 2025|03:40 PM

How to Balance Liquidity and Growth in an HNI Portfolio

Learn how to build a balanced investment portfolio for HNIs, balancing liquidity and growth with expert tips, strategies, and allocation insights.

7 Jan 2025|02:12 PM

The Role of Technology in Safeguarding HNI Wealth from Fraud

Discover how AI, blockchain, and biometrics safeguard HNI wealth from fraud. Learn about cutting-edge solutions shaping secure financial management.

7 Jan 2025|01:39 PM

Top Wealth Preservation Investments for Ultra HNIs

Discover top wealth preservation vehicles for Ultra HNIs, including family trusts, private equity, and real estate, ensuring legacy protection and growth.

7 Jan 2025|12:36 PM

The Risks and Rewards of Emerging Market Investments for HNIs

Discover the risks and rewards of emerging market investments for High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs). Learn about growth opportunities, market volatility, and strategies to navigate emerging economies.

7 Jan 2025|12:21 PM

