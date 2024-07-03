iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Elxsi Ltd Share Price

6,659.65
(0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:59:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6,690
  • Day's High6,710.9
  • 52 Wk High9,080
  • Prev. Close6,647.55
  • Day's Low6,640.05
  • 52 Wk Low 6,286
  • Turnover (lac)2,543.65
  • P/E50.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value468.69
  • EPS131.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41,478.53
  • Div. Yield1.05
  • Open6,880.15
  • Day's High6,927.85
  • Spot6,896.2
  • Prev. Close6,865.75
  • Day's Low6,755.15
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot100
  • OI(Chg %)2,800 (0.73%)
  • Roll Over%3.14
  • Roll Cost0.93
  • Traded Vol.1,82,400 (0.44%)
Tata Elxsi Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

6,690

Prev. Close

6,647.55

Turnover(Lac.)

2,543.65

Day's High

6,710.9

Day's Low

6,640.05

52 Week's High

9,080

52 Week's Low

6,286

Book Value

468.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41,478.53

P/E

50.68

EPS

131.16

Divi. Yield

1.05

Tata Elxsi Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jun, 2024

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 70

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Tata Elxsi Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

11 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Tata Elxsi Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.91%

Non-Promoter- 21.03%

Institutions: 21.03%

Non-Institutions: 35.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tata Elxsi Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.28

62.28

62.28

62.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,443.38

2,023.49

1,538.63

1,289.9

Net Worth

2,505.66

2,085.77

1,600.91

1,352.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

2,470.79

1,826.15

1,609.86

1,237.31

yoy growth (%)

35.3

13.43

30.1

15.07

Raw materials

-126.19

-87.04

-81.07

-22.85

As % of sales

5.1

4.76

5.03

1.84

Employee costs

-1,293.4

-1,028.52

-950.86

-665.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

745.48

511.86

352.44

264.25

Depreciation

-55.33

-44.38

-43.41

-26.92

Tax paid

-195.81

-143.74

-96.34

-89.47

Working capital

166.04

142.57

562.33

176.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.3

13.43

30.1

15.07

Op profit growth

46.57

52.3

25.72

10.41

EBIT growth

45.79

44.63

35.47

11.81

Net profit growth

49.31

43.74

46.52

12.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

849.4

774.78

621.66

538.71

415.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

849.4

774.78

621.66

538.71

415.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

1.04

Other Income

3.34

12.53

4.84

4.21

2.81

Tata Elxsi Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tata Elxsi Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shyamala Gopinath

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N G Subramaniam

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sudhakar Rao

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ankur Verma

Managing Director & CEO

Manoj Raghavan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anurag Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Cauveri Sriram

Executive Director

Ashu Suyash

Executive Director

Soumitra Bhattacharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Elxsi Ltd

Summary

Tata Elxsi Limited, a part of TATA Group, is a global design and technology services company for product engineering and solutions. The Company is amongst the worlds leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. The operations are classified into two business divisions, i.e., SoftwareDevelopment and Services and Systems Integration and Support.Tata Elxsi Limited was incorporated in March 30th, 1989 as Tata Elxsi (India) Ltd. The company provides product design and engineering services to the consumer electronics, communications and transportation industries and systems integration and support services for enterprise customers. It provides digital content creation for media and entertainment industry. The company is having their state-of-the-art design centers and operates through delivery centers in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai Mumbai and Thiruvanathapuram. It has only one subsidiary, namely Tata Elxsi (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The Company operates in two segments, namely Software Development and Services, and Systems Integration and Support. The businesses constituting Software Development and Services segment are embedded product design services (design and development of hardware and software), innovation design engineering (mechanical design with a focus on industrial design) and visual computing labs division. Systems Integration and Support offers a range of technical computi
Company FAQs

What is the Tata Elxsi Ltd share price today?

The Tata Elxsi Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6659.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Elxsi Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Elxsi Ltd is ₹41478.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Elxsi Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Elxsi Ltd is 50.68 and 16.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Elxsi Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Elxsi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Elxsi Ltd is ₹6286 and ₹9080 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Elxsi Ltd?

Tata Elxsi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.31%, 3 Years at 4.09%, 1 Year at -22.77%, 6 Month at -6.32%, 3 Month at -12.42% and 1 Month at -6.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Elxsi Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Elxsi Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.91 %
Institutions - 21.04 %
Public - 35.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Elxsi Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

