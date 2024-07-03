Summary

Tata Elxsi Limited, a part of TATA Group, is a global design and technology services company for product engineering and solutions. The Company is amongst the worlds leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. The operations are classified into two business divisions, i.e., SoftwareDevelopment and Services and Systems Integration and Support.Tata Elxsi Limited was incorporated in March 30th, 1989 as Tata Elxsi (India) Ltd. The company provides product design and engineering services to the consumer electronics, communications and transportation industries and systems integration and support services for enterprise customers. It provides digital content creation for media and entertainment industry. The company is having their state-of-the-art design centers and operates through delivery centers in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai Mumbai and Thiruvanathapuram. It has only one subsidiary, namely Tata Elxsi (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The Company operates in two segments, namely Software Development and Services, and Systems Integration and Support. The businesses constituting Software Development and Services segment are embedded product design services (design and development of hardware and software), innovation design engineering (mechanical design with a focus on industrial design) and visual computing labs division. Systems Integration and Support offers a range of technical computi

