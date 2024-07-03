SectorIT - Software
Open₹6,690
Prev. Close₹6,647.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,543.65
Day's High₹6,710.9
Day's Low₹6,640.05
52 Week's High₹9,080
52 Week's Low₹6,286
Book Value₹468.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41,478.53
P/E50.68
EPS131.16
Divi. Yield1.05
Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.28
62.28
62.28
62.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,443.38
2,023.49
1,538.63
1,289.9
Net Worth
2,505.66
2,085.77
1,600.91
1,352.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,470.79
1,826.15
1,609.86
1,237.31
yoy growth (%)
35.3
13.43
30.1
15.07
Raw materials
-126.19
-87.04
-81.07
-22.85
As % of sales
5.1
4.76
5.03
1.84
Employee costs
-1,293.4
-1,028.52
-950.86
-665.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
745.48
511.86
352.44
264.25
Depreciation
-55.33
-44.38
-43.41
-26.92
Tax paid
-195.81
-143.74
-96.34
-89.47
Working capital
166.04
142.57
562.33
176.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.3
13.43
30.1
15.07
Op profit growth
46.57
52.3
25.72
10.41
EBIT growth
45.79
44.63
35.47
11.81
Net profit growth
49.31
43.74
46.52
12.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
849.4
774.78
621.66
538.71
415.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
849.4
774.78
621.66
538.71
415.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.04
Other Income
3.34
12.53
4.84
4.21
2.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shyamala Gopinath
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N G Subramaniam
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sudhakar Rao
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ankur Verma
Managing Director & CEO
Manoj Raghavan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anurag Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Cauveri Sriram
Executive Director
Ashu Suyash
Executive Director
Soumitra Bhattacharya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tata Elxsi Ltd
Summary
Tata Elxsi Limited, a part of TATA Group, is a global design and technology services company for product engineering and solutions. The Company is amongst the worlds leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. The operations are classified into two business divisions, i.e., SoftwareDevelopment and Services and Systems Integration and Support.Tata Elxsi Limited was incorporated in March 30th, 1989 as Tata Elxsi (India) Ltd. The company provides product design and engineering services to the consumer electronics, communications and transportation industries and systems integration and support services for enterprise customers. It provides digital content creation for media and entertainment industry. The company is having their state-of-the-art design centers and operates through delivery centers in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai Mumbai and Thiruvanathapuram. It has only one subsidiary, namely Tata Elxsi (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The Company operates in two segments, namely Software Development and Services, and Systems Integration and Support. The businesses constituting Software Development and Services segment are embedded product design services (design and development of hardware and software), innovation design engineering (mechanical design with a focus on industrial design) and visual computing labs division. Systems Integration and Support offers a range of technical computi
The Tata Elxsi Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6659.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Elxsi Ltd is ₹41478.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Elxsi Ltd is 50.68 and 16.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Elxsi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Elxsi Ltd is ₹6286 and ₹9080 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tata Elxsi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.31%, 3 Years at 4.09%, 1 Year at -22.77%, 6 Month at -6.32%, 3 Month at -12.42% and 1 Month at -6.35%.
