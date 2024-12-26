Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|5,800
|₹0.550%
|8000%
|-
|-
|6,000
|₹10%
|1,9000%
|00%
|₹9540%
|6,200
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,300
|₹0.05-94.11%
|4,800-23.80%
|00%
|₹493.2-14.22%
|6,400
|₹1.75-55.69%
|60050%
|3000%
|₹392.65-58.66%
|6,500
|₹0.2-89.18%
|21,9003.30%
|-
|-
|6,600
|₹0.1-97.59%
|13,900-12.02%
|2,4000%
|₹195.857.43%
|6,700
|₹0.25-98.13%
|16,400-14.58%
|5,600-6.66%
|₹956.32%
|6,800
|₹0.5-98.24%
|8,200-44.96%
|7,000-26.31%
|₹0.05-99.84%
|6,900
|₹19.95-71.96%
|7,400-13.95%
|17,700-23.70%
|₹0.05-99.53%
|7,000
|₹132.6-6.88%
|34,700-15.77%
|50,300-8.37%
|₹0.05-98.24%
|7,100
|₹185-22.51%
|35,800-4.27%
|28,300-15.26%
|₹0.05-96.87%
|7,200
|₹287.6-13.82%
|28,200-8.14%
|42,100-12.47%
|₹0.1-92.59%
|7,300
|₹404.85-11.97%
|25,600-6.56%
|37,700-46.37%
|₹0.05-95.45%
|7,400
|₹54012%
|23,700-2.86%
|1,08,200-27.67%
|₹0.05-95%
|7,500
|₹60012.21%
|11,5000%
|42,400-26.26%
|₹0.05-94.73%
|7,600
|₹343.150%
|2000%
|24,900-1.58%
|₹0.05-94.11%
|7,700
|₹365.050%
|00%
|29,900-2.60%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|7,800
|₹524.250%
|2000%
|11,2000%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|7,900
|-
|-
|81,9000%
|₹0.050%
|8,000
|₹714.850%
|3000%
|10,800-4.42%
|₹0.050%
|8,200
|-
|-
|4,700-4.08%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|8,400
|-
|-
Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
