iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Elxsi Ltd

Tata Elxsi Ltd Option Chain

6,004
(-6.77%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--5,800₹0.550%8000%
--6,000₹10%1,9000%
00%₹9540%6,200--
--6,300₹0.05-94.11%4,800-23.80%
00%₹493.2-14.22%6,400₹1.75-55.69%60050%
3000%₹392.65-58.66%6,500₹0.2-89.18%21,9003.30%
--6,600₹0.1-97.59%13,900-12.02%
2,4000%₹195.857.43%6,700₹0.25-98.13%16,400-14.58%
5,600-6.66%₹956.32%6,800₹0.5-98.24%8,200-44.96%
7,000-26.31%₹0.05-99.84%6,900₹19.95-71.96%7,400-13.95%
17,700-23.70%₹0.05-99.53%7,000₹132.6-6.88%34,700-15.77%
50,300-8.37%₹0.05-98.24%7,100₹185-22.51%35,800-4.27%
28,300-15.26%₹0.05-96.87%7,200₹287.6-13.82%28,200-8.14%
42,100-12.47%₹0.1-92.59%7,300₹404.85-11.97%25,600-6.56%
37,700-46.37%₹0.05-95.45%7,400₹54012%23,700-2.86%
1,08,200-27.67%₹0.05-95%7,500₹60012.21%11,5000%
42,400-26.26%₹0.05-94.73%7,600₹343.150%2000%
24,900-1.58%₹0.05-94.11%7,700₹365.050%00%
29,900-2.60%₹0.05-87.5%7,800₹524.250%2000%
11,2000%₹0.05-87.5%7,900--
81,9000%₹0.050%8,000₹714.850%3000%
10,800-4.42%₹0.050%8,200--
4,700-4.08%₹0.05-87.5%8,400--

Tata Elxsi: Related NEWS

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Elxsi Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.