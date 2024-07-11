Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

SBI: The country’s largest lender issued its sixth infrastructure bond, raising ₹10,000 Crore at a yield rate of 7.36%. Investors responded enthusiastically, with bids exceeding ₹18,145 Crore. The issue was oversubscribed by about 3.6 times its base size of ₹5,000 Crore.

Bartronics India: On Wednesday, Kinex India Private announced plans to sell 13,500,000 equity shares of ₹11 each. This sale, which represents 4.43% of Bartronics India’s share capital, is set to take place on July 11, 2024, for non-retail investors and July 12, 2024 for retail and non-retail investors.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company announced that it acquired provisional approval from the US FDA to market diroximel fumarate delayed-release capsules, 231 mg (Vumerity delayed-release capsule tablets). Diroximel fumarate delayed-release capsules are used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults.

Kesoram Industries: BK Birla Group recorded a net loss of ₹62 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it reported a net loss of ₹32.4 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations decreased by 12% to ₹879 Crore from ₹999 Crore in the same period last year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company plans to offload its entire 7.84% stake in Glenmark Life by selling its ownership through an offer for sale (OFS). Nirma, a conglomerate, acquired a 75% share in Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS), a maker of active medicinal components.

Sula Vineyards: Wine producers’ net revenue increased by 9.7% to ₹129.6 Crore from ₹118.2 Crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the company’s own brands increased by 2.7% to ₹104.4 Crore, up from ₹101.6 Crore the previous year.

Alembic Pharma: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Bromfenac ophthalmic solution, indicated for treating postoperative inflammation and pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

IRB Infrastructure: On Wednesday (July 10), IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and the IRB Infrastructure Trust reported a 35% year-on-year (YoY) increase in toll revenue for June 2024, extending the positive trend seen in the first two months of Q1FY25.

Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi Ltd reported a 3% year-on-year (YoY) reduction in net profit to ₹184.1 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. Tata Elxsi reported a quarterly net profit of ₹188 Crore in a regulatory filing.

Power Grid Corporation: The board of the state-owned Power Grid Corporation approved a proposal on Wednesday to boost the borrowing limit to ₹15,000 Crore from ₹12,000 Crore for 2024-25 using various instruments. The board has also set a borrowing limit of ₹16,000 Crore for 2025-26.

